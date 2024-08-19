Adnec Group gears up for its busiest H2 season of 2024

Visitors at Adihex last year. — File photo

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 7:38 PM

Adnec Group is gearing up for a highly busy and exciting event season for the remainder of H2 in 2024, as it prepares to host 205 high-profile events across various sectors and industries, a 16 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Notably, Adnec Group has experienced a remarkable 66 per cent surge in International Associations hosted during this period, along with a 26 per cent rise in exhibitions, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a premier destination for leading events in the region.

These events are set to draw thousands of participants from around the globe, further cementing Adnec Groups status as a leading global destination for exhibitions, associations, conferences and corporate gatherings. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnec Group, said: “Following our successful hosting of numerous premier international exhibitions and conferences in 2024, we have fully prepared our facilities to meet and exceed the needs of upcoming events. As part of Adnec Group’s strategy to diversify our event portfolio, maintaining the readiness of our facilities and services is crucial. This ensures we can adapt to the evolving demands of the industry and accommodate the growing number of events and visitors during this peak season.”

Al Dhaheri added, “Attracting world-class events to Abu Dhabi is central to Adnec Groups strategy to bolster the business tourism sector and position the UAE capital as a global hub for premier events. We are dedicated to utilising Abu Dhabi’s advanced business tourism infrastructure and Adnec Groups outstanding facilities to persuade more event organisers and international associations to choose Abu Dhabi as their event destination.”

The season kicks off with the Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) from August 31 to September 8. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, Adihex is a prestigious event that celebrates traditional Emirati heritage.