Adnec Group delivers strong 2022 performance, contributes to economic development in Abu Dhabi

Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 1:47 PM

Adnec Group has announced record performance in 2022 thanks to the success of its business units, which has contributed to invigorating economic development in Abu Dhabi. This has supported growth across the business tourism and leisure tourism sectors, two prominent industries that are vital to the future development plans for non-oil sectors in the UAE.

This achievement comes hot on the heels of the group launching its new corporate identity, which involves six key business sectors, including exhibition and conference centres, event organising, hospitality and food, event services, hotels and leisure tourism.

The new corporate identity reflects the group’s renewed vision and message, as it works to expand its scope of business and its geographic presence.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Adnec Group, said this strong performance during 2022 is an extension of the Group’s continuous success stories, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s leading position on the global map of business tourism, in addition to consolidating Adnec’s Group’s standing as a key player in achieving the future vision of our wise leadership for the diversification and sustainability of income sources.

"This has been achieved by constant development of our capabilities and the quality of services, as well diversifying the portfolio to bring positive income in economic and social terms, in addition to serving the interests of current and future partners," he said.

“The group’s business sectors achieved record results in 2022 by building upon the achievements in the traditional business areas, and expanding our scope of work to cover new sectors and geographic regions in the Middle East and Europe. This highlights the company’s ongoing strategy of capitalising on investment opportunities across various economic sectors, and helping to reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s standing as a capital for the business tourism and leisure tourism industries in the region,” he added.

New corporate identity

In 2022, Adnec Group unveiled its new corporate identity, a step aimed at strengthening the presence of its six key business sectors, including exhibition and conference centres, event organising, hospitality and food, event services, hotels, and leisure tourism. The new corporate identity reflects the Group’s renewed vision and message, as it works to expand its scope of business and its geographic presence.

A number of specialised companies work harmoniously within Adnec Group in six key business areas, led by Adnec Convention and Exhibition Centres, which boast a rich agenda of leading specialised events. The group also owns and operates three prominent international centres, including the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Ain Convention Centre, and ExCeL London.

Adnec's second business sector is covered by Adnec Events, which organises high-profile events both locally and internationally, including eight international exhibitions organised by the group. These are the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex), the Maritime Defence Exhibition (Navdex), the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (Umex), the Simulation and Training Exhibition (Simtex), the International National Security and Risk Prevention Exhibition (ISNR), the Global Media Congress (GMC), the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) and the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE).

The third business sector is overseen by Adnec Hotels, which owns six prestigious international hotels serving both business and leisure travellers. They include Aloft London ExCeL, DoubleTree by Hilton London ExCeL, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, in addition to acquiring a stake in hotels such as Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, and Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri.

The fourth sector involves Adnec Services, which offers a wide range of customized solutions including design, audio and visual production, booth building, major contracting, printing, graphics and forging for the events industry. Adnec Food & Hospitality provides hospitality and catering services across the UAE, as well as operating Etihad Catering Services.

Adnec Tourism focuses on leisure tourism with the aim of consolidating the position of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and other markets in which the company operates as leading tourism destinations that attract as many visitors as possible from all over the world. This is done by providing unique experiences that allow tourists to explore these destinations and enjoy their attractions. These goals are achieved through Tourism 365, which includes Capital Travel, Capital Experience, Capital Holidays, and Capital Drive.

Largest waterfront exhibition hall

In 2022, Adnec Group inaugurated the Marina Hall, the largest waterfront exhibition hall in the Mena region at 10,000 square metres, by hosting the 4th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS). The inauguration of the new hall helped consolidate the Centre’s standing as it is the only one in the region that can hold indoor, outdoor, and maritime events simultaneously. It is the largest centre for exhibitions and conferences in the region in terms of the area allocated for indoor and outdoor shows, which exceeds 153,000 square metres.

The Marina Hall enjoys a panoramic view of the marine canal area, and is located on the Arabian Gulf Street, which provides easy access to all visitors from inside and outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It provides its visitors with more than 700 parking spaces, and is linked to the Centre through a pedestrian bridge.

Exhibitions and activities centres sector

The Group’s exhibition centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain brought in direct and indirect return to Abu Dhabi’s economy at an overall value of Dh3.56 billion by the end of 2022, marking an increase of 48 per cent compared to 2021. These remarkable results come alongside an increase in the number of visitors for the events hosted by the group at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which increased by 155 per cent compared to 2021.

The number of events hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre last year increased by 37 per cent to 238 events compared to 174 in 2021.

In 2022, the Centre hosted 11 new exhibitions, some of which were held for the first time in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East, bringing the total number of exhibitions and events hosted by it to 211, an increase of 225 per cent compared to 2021.

Last year, the Centre hosted 24 prominent international conferences, nine of which held for the first time in the Middle East, and the Group won 10 bids to organise and host prominent international conferences which also will be held for the first time in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the region, marking a growth of 400 per cent over the previous year.

Adnec Group announced that it has helped create 21,000 new jobs in related sectors, marking an increase of 31 per cent compared to 2021. The events hosted by the Group's centres contributed to an increase in hotel bookings by 471,000 hotel nights across the Emirate.

ExCel London

In 2022, ExCel London welcomed more than two million visitors to 250 events hosted by the centre, while Adnec Group continued the development of its wholly-owned ExCel London Exhibition Centre and announced the start of expansion works, which include the addition of 25,000 square metres of exhibition space, as well as the inclusion of new meeting and conference rooms and service facilities distributed across three floors.

In 2022, Adnec Group’s ExCel London hosted more than 250 exhibitions, 15 of them being held for the first time there, which included the Formula E World Championship for electric cars, the Olympia London International Horse Show, and many more.

Last year, the ExCeL London centre witnessed a leap in the field of sustainability, as the centre became the first building in the UK to be carbon-neutral according to the PAS 2060 standard. It reached the final stages of developing an integrated strategy for environmental, social, and governance responsibility, and was recertified by the international standard for environmental management system ISO 14001, and ISO 20121 standard for sustainable event management.

In 2022, the centre also obtained regulatory approvals to develop its waterfront, and this kilometre-long project will be a special addition to the centre that will enhance its competitiveness to attract more international brands and major events.

Two phases of the centre’s digital transformation project were completed in 2022, which contributes to generating additional revenues for it. In addition, the Elizabeth Line train line was also launched, which contributes to reducing the travel time for visitors, exhibitors, and participants in the centre's activities. The opening of this line provided a shorter way to reach Heathrow International Airport in no more than 43 minutes.

Also in 2022, the centre won 5 prestigious international awards, namely the Centre of the Year award from the World Exhibitions News magazine, an award for the most diverse venue in London, an award for the best conference centre in England, as well as an award for the best event of the year for the Formula E World Championship for electric cars.

Exhibitions and events organisation sector

In 2022, Capital Events, in cooperation with a group of partners and government agencies, organised 5 major events that attracted thousands of visitors and exhibitors, including three new events.

The list of events included the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions and their accompanying conference in February, which attracted major companies from all over the world, and witnessed the signing of deals worth a total value exceeding Dh2 billion, marking an increase of 177 per cent compared to the deals signed in the 4th edition in 2020. The two exhibitions’ overall area increased 20 per cent compared to the previous edition, and the number of exhibitors reached 141 companies from 27 countries, attracting 15,874 visitors, and hosting 264 official delegations at a 32 per cent increase from the previous edition.

The company also organised the 4th edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) this year on an area of 42,000 square metres, which saw an increase in the number of participating companies and brands by 55 per cent with more than 548 prominent local and international brands. The number of participating countries increased by 57 per cent to 44 countries, while the number of international companies participating increased by 400 per cent compared to last year's edition.

In 2022, Capital Events launched three new events for the first time, namely International Exhibition for National Security and Risk Prevention (ISNR Abu Dhabi) for the first time after its acquisition in 2020. The exhibition saw record participation, attracting more than 19,000 visitors, along with companies from 33 countries, and 120 official delegations from all over the world.

Adnec Group also organised the first edition of the Global Media Congress, and the first edition of the three-day event attracted more than 13,656 visitors , attracted more than 192 international media companies and organizations representing 42 countries around the world. GMC witnessed the participation of more than 1,200 pioneers, experts and specialists in the media sector.

The group also organised the first edition of Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), which attracted more than 445 specialised companies from 41 countries, featuring 20 national pavilions. The event witnessed the signing of 55 deals worth more than Dh3.2 billion concluded by government and private entities, in addition to the signing of 27 memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

Leisure tourism sector

365 Tourism, the leisure tourism subsidiary of Adnec Group, realised many achievements in a short amount its time via its companies, both on the local and international levels, in addition to opening new branches in Germany and Jordan,

Where Capital Experience employed more than 100 tour operators to support efforts to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a main destination on the global tourism map, and in the last quarter of last year it launched Oasis Capital for organising desert camping events to showcase the capital as a unique desert tourism destination.

Capital Travel, a subsidiary of tourism 365, achieved significant milestones in its efforts to promote Abu Dhabi's tourism potential, contracting more than 145 global tourism and travel agencies, hotels, holiday homes, cruise operators, luxury limousine rental companies, travel insurance companies, and other suppliers, and signing partnership agreements with more than 20 international airlines, led by Etihad Aviation Group.

Since its acquisition of Etihad Holidays in early June 2022, the company has realised a wide range of achievements and launched several promotional campaigns for Abu Dhabi as a major tourism destination characterized by diversity and integration, through its cooperation with more than 35 partners in the UAE.

Hospitality and food services sector

Capital Hospitality continued its achievements in 2022, launching a new corporate identity after its acquisition o Etihad Catering company which services airlines, providing more than 14 million meals to its partners in the public and private sectors.

In 2022, the company signed a number of contracts to provide food services to airlines affiliated with a number of national companies, and to manage the Etihad Airport lounges, in addition to launching new brands specialized in food services, including Good Life.

During its participation in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), the company signed partnership agreements and memorandums of understanding with a total value of around Dh104 million. ADIFE 2022 was organized by Capital Events, a subsidiary of the Group, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Also in 2022, Capital Hospitality won several awards, including the Excellence in Food Safety award, which was won by Restaurant 76 during the Middle East Facilities Awards.

Hotels sector

Adnec Hotels, which includes six prestigious international hotels, and provides services to business and leisure travellers alike, achieved exceptional performance in 2022 which was accompanied by an increase in the number of visitors and participants in events hosted by the Group’s centres in the UAE and the UK.

Adnec Group owned many hotels which are: Aloft London ExCeL, DoubleTree by Hilton London ExCeL, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

These six hotels have also won 18 prestigious international awards in 2022.

Event services sector

In 2022, Adnec Services, a subsidiary of Adnec Group, continued to explore new business opportunities, and to support events by offering a more diverse range of services and enhancing the services offered outside Abu Dhabi, opening a new office in Dubai as part of the company's efforts to enhance its reach to a wide range of partners and customers.

The company also organized the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer event, which was held on a total area of 27,000 square metres and included more than 25 tracks and courts equipped according to the highest specifications and standards.

In addition to being selected by Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) as the official partner for the design and construction of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at Gitex, the company has provided logistics services for many of the largest events including Etihad Fort 8, the implementation and preparation of the joint Bahraini-Emirati exercise (Jalmud 3), and also serviced many local and international companies at a number of major events in the UAE.

Customer satisfaction

On the other hand, the customer satisfaction indicator increased in 2022 to 96.1 per cent, which is one of the highest global rates in the business tourism sector, as the satisfaction rate of event organizers increased to 97.75 per cent, while visitor satisfaction increased to 96.32 per cent, while exhibitor satisfaction increased to 94.25 per cent.

Prestigious international awards

Adnec Group won nine prestigious awards last year, including “Best Employer” at the Middle East Events Awards, among others, bringing the Group's total of international awards to 109.

Sustainability

As part of its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and in line with the UAE's directions, Adnec Group has launched for the first time a long-term strategic plan for ESG practices that includes identifying future priorities related to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The plan is based on three main phases: the continuous assessment of the carbon footprint and the prioritization of the sustainable development goals, periodic sustainability reports, and the launch of initiatives to achieve comprehensive sustainability.

In 2022, Adnec Group’s subsidiaries recycled 78 tonnes of food waste and converted it into organic fertilizer, in addition to recycling 53.77 tonnes of cardboard, two tonnes of plastic, and five tonnes of paper. — Wam