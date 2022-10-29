ADIPEC 2022 reinforces UAE's global leadership on future of energy: ADIPEC Chair

Flagship global energy industry event will welcome over 1,200 speakers

Visitors at an earlier ADIPEC edition. ADIPEC 2022 will be the most international edition ever, Al Hashemi said.

By WAM Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 1:33 PM

Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, and CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas, said that this year's edition ushers in a new era, as the country reinforces its global leadership on the future of energy.

In an interview, Al Hashemi noted that the event comes at a time of challenging global economic and geopolitical outlook, reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE's status as a unifying and convening power at the centre of the global dialogue and solutions on the future of energy.

Al Hashemi said, "ADIPEC 2022 brings the world together, sparking innovation and facilitating cooperation to discuss and debate workable solutions that will meet energy security and climate goals at the same time. Taking place just one week before COP27 in Egypt, and a year before COP28 in the UAE, ADIPEC 2022 will play an important role in helping facilitate collaboration and engagement of industry in the global climate conversation, ensuring it is realistic, inclusive and equitable."

"This year we are convening more senior industry leaders, global policy-makers and innovators than ever before. Thought leaders will use the event to explore how to successfully navigate a progressive and pragmatic energy transition, that benefits both the climate and the economy. We are also expecting to welcome new organisations to ADIPEC this year, as we create an apolitical platform and reach a more global audience that represents the wider climate and energy transition discussion," she added.

On the topic of the event's growth rate, Al Hashemi stated, "In the 40-year history of ADIPEC, it has evolved considerably from a regional trade show, to the largest technical and innovation gathering in the world of energy, and now into an important strategic platform for the entire global industry to advance the future of energy.

"In 2022, the event is back to pre-pandemic levels. We expect to see 150,000 visitors during the week. Additionally, ADIPEC 2022 will be the most international edition ever, with more global government ministers attending and more countries exhibiting."

Lowering emissions

Al Hashemi stressed that ADNOC has been a pioneer in driving down carbon emissions and will continue to push the envelope of what is possible to drive down the carbon intensity of its products. "We are growing our competitive, lower-carbon production and product portfolio, such as gas and blue ammonia. We are investing and innovating to continually decarbonise our production, and through ADNOC, Taqa and Mubadala's investment in Masdar, we are accelerating the emergence of a renewables and green hydrogen powerhouse," she affirmed.

The ADIPEC Chair highlighted that the flagship global energy industry event will welcome over 1,200 Speakers, including government ministers, business leaders and innovators from every corner of the world to help answer the most pressing questions under the theme of "The Future of Energy: Secure, Affordable and Sustainable".

Al Hashemi explained that sessions will cover the long-term impact of geopolitics on the global economy and energy industry, how to solve near term energy supply challenges in Europe, as well as how industry delivers the energy needs of today while investing in the energy systems of tomorrow.

"Recognising the thought leadership ADIPEC provides the future of energy, influential organisations are attending to introduce the latest data and analysis. This includes the UN Environment Programme who are launching this year's International Methane Emissions Observatory Report, and also OPEC who are launching their world oil outlook report," she noted.

The ADIPEC Awards celebrate innovators and disruptors across the global energy system, and with over 1,000 exceptional entries from more than 60 countries worldwide.

"The Awards recognise and reward the global industry achievers who are harnessing the power of transformation and innovation. The addition of two new award categories this year, focused on low-carbon collaborations and industry trailblazers, the ADIEPC Awards aim to be a driving force in moving the industry forward to a diverse and sustainable future full of new possibilities, Al Hashemi said in conclusion.