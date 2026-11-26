Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has raised $500 million through a US dollar-denominated additional tier-one (AT1) perpetual sukuk, with investor demand exceeding $1.5 billion, underscoring continued appetite for UAE banking debt and Islamic finance instruments.

The issuance, which was more than three times oversubscribed, was launched with an initial benchmark size of $500 million and priced at a profit rate of 7 per cent. ADIB said the sukuk has a five-and-a-half-year non-call period and will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Strong demand from regional and international investors enabled the bank to tighten pricing by 37.5 to 50 basis points from initial price guidance, according to the lender. The oversubscription comes as Gulf issuers continue to benefit from deep liquidity in international debt markets and growing investor interest in shariah-compliant investment products.

“The success of this issuance marks an important milestone in ADIB’s journey and reflects the strong confidence the Bank continues to enjoy among local, regional and international investors,” said Jawaan Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB.

“This achievement is a testament to the strength of our business model, the success of our long-term strategy and our commitment to building a leading financial institution with strong foundations for sustainable growth,” he said. “We remain focused on strengthening ADIB’s position and its role in supporting the UAE’s economic development, while contributing to the country’s ambition to further establish itself as a leading global hub for Islamic finance.”

The fundraising follows ADIB’s recent rights issue and forms part of the bank’s broader capital strengthening strategy as it seeks to support future growth and meet regulatory capital requirements under the Basel III framework.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said the strong order book reflected investor confidence in the bank’s financial position and future prospects.

“The strong demand for this issuance reflects the confidence investors have in ADIB’s strategy, financial strength and long-term growth prospects,” Abdelbary said.

“It is a clear endorsement of the progress we have made in building a strong and resilient bank, supported by a high-quality financing portfolio, sound asset quality and disciplined risk management.”

He added that the AT1 issuance would enhance the bank’s capacity to pursue growth opportunities in the UAE, where economic diversification and investment activity continue to drive demand for Islamic banking and financing solutions.

“Alongside our recent rights issue, this AT1 issuance forms part of our broader capital strategy and further strengthens our ability to capture the significant growth opportunities in the UAE,” Abdelbary said. “It also provides us with greater capacity to deliver on our Vision 2035 ambitions, expand our business and support our customers.”

ADIB, which is rated A2 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch with stable outlooks, reported total assets of AED318 billion as of September 30, 2026. The bank said the sukuk was structured in line with Basel III capital and liquidity requirements.