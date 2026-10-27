ADIB Q3 profit before tax rises 6% to Dh6.4 billion as financing surges

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Tuesday reported continued growth across its business in the first nine months of 2026, as strong lending activity, customer acquisition and improving asset quality helped lift profit before tax by 6 per cent year-on-year to Dh6.4 billion.

The UAE’s largest Islamic lender by assets said net profit after tax reached Dh5.6 billion during the period, also up 6 per cent from a year earlier, while revenue increased 6 per cent to Dh9.7 billion. Return on equity remained among the highest in the sector at 28 per cent.

The bank’s balance sheet continued to expand, with total assets rising 18 per cent year-on-year to Dh318 billion. Customer financing grew 25 per cent to Dh218 billion, while deposits increased 17 per cent to Dh259 billion as ADIB attracted approximately 200,000 new customers.

Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, chairman of ADIB, said the results reflected both the strength of the bank’s franchise and favourable economic conditions in the UAE. “ADIB’s performance in the first nine months of 2026 demonstrates the strength and resilience of our franchise and the progress we are making in executing our 2035 Vision,” he said. “We continue to see significant opportunities for growth, supported by the strength of the UAE economy, increasing economic diversification and continued investment across key sectors.”

Asset quality remained a key highlight. Impairment charges declined 12 per cent to Dh451 million, while the cost of risk stood at 30 basis points. The non-performing asset ratio improved to a record low of 2 per cent, down from 3.3 per cent a year earlier. Coverage, including collateral, rose to 183.3 per cent.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer, said growth had been broad-based across the bank’s activities. “The first nine months of 2026 demonstrate the broad-based growth we are seeing across ADIB,” he said. “Momentum remains strong across our businesses, supported by continued customer acquisition, higher financing volumes and increasing activity across both retail and wholesale banking.”

Looking ahead, ADIB said it remains focused on delivering its Vision 2035 strategy. The bank noted that its Dh1.75 billion rights issue will strengthen capital and support future expansion. Its CET1 ratio stood at 12.4 per cent at the end of September, while sustainable finance mobilisation reached Dh23.3 billion as it works towards a target of Dh60 billion by 2030.