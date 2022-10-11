ADIB launches ‘Small Business Finance’ to support SMEs

Colombia is the fourth global market IHC steps into in 10 months; the investment represents 49.9% of Lulo Bank's ownership; Lulo bank is the first fully digitalised bank in Colombia
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, or ADIB, has unveiled a new offering ‘Small Business Finance (SBF)’ that is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the UAE.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi-based leading financial institution said the new product offers a complete financial solution for up to Dh1.5 million to support the short and long term goals of SMEs.
The bank’s SBF is designed to offer a bespoke financial solutions for small and medium businesses in the UAE catering to their business objectives.
With an easy and fast application process, businesses will also get a comprehensive range of benefits that includes collateral free business finance, working capital finance for local and international purchases or CAPEX Finance for equipment, Machinery and Auto, payment based on Equated Monthly Installment (EMI), flexible tenor, while also providing accessibility to expert advice and more benefits to give each Business the Makeover it needs.
Mohammed Al Salem, head of Business Banking, ADIB, said SMEs play an important role in shaping economies globally.
"ADIB recognises their importance to the local economy and has been constantly supporting them through several initiatives that enable business owners to reach their full potential. Our new product is aligned with the UAE’s vision as supporters and contributors to small businesses’ growth and reinforces our position as one of the largest Islamic Banks offering a range of business banking products to support the needs of businesses,” he said.
Bolstering the nation’s continuous efforts to develop the business sector in the UAE, ADIB’s SBF provides a complete financing solution to further assist individuals to realize their business goals and remain committed to support the growth and sustainability of this segment.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
