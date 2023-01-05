ADIB increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

By wam Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 5:07 PM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced the increase of its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52 per cent.

In a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Thursday, ADIB stated that it had acquired 9.6 million shares from National Investment Bank (NIB), representing 2.4 per cent of ADIB Egypt’s share capital.

The deal has raised ADIB UAE’s ownership in the Egyptian unit to 52.607 per cent. — Wam