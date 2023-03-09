Adia, Mubadala boards revamped

The highest rental rates for both apartments and villas have been seen in Palm Jumeirah, with average annual rents reaching Dh260,467 and over Dh1 million respectively
The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs has issued a resolution reconstituting the boards of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, will serve as the Chairman of Adia. The other board members are Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Managing Director, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Khalil Mohammed Foulathi, Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, and Hamad Mohammed Al Suwaidi.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan will chair Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company. The other board members are Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, who will sit as Managing Director; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber; Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed; and Saif Saeed Ghobash.
Probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year
Ratings agency hails insurance provider’s ‘strong very balance sheet’
Over 500 eminent international jewellery and gold designers and watchmakers from 20 countries from across the world attending the 5-day exhibition
Dh137m deal awarded to Proscape for roads and infrastructure development
January traffic recorded by airlines in the region rose 97.7 per cent compared to January a year ago as their capacity increased 45.9 per cent and load factor climbed 20.8 percentage points to 79.2 per cent
The first exclusive gathering of the most influential fintech leaders and experts in the Middle East and North Africa region organised at Investopia annual conference in Abu Dhabi