Adia, Mubadala boards revamped

Tahnoun bin Zayed to chair Adia, Mansour bin Zayed to chair Mubadala

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority headquarters. - KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 7:10 PM

The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs has issued a resolution reconstituting the boards of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, will serve as the Chairman of Adia. The other board members are Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Managing Director, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Khalil Mohammed Foulathi, Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, and Hamad Mohammed Al Suwaidi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan will chair Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company. The other board members are Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, who will sit as Managing Director; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber; Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed; and Saif Saeed Ghobash.