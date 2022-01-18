ADGM’s Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum to be a carbon neutral platform

In this article, KT has assessed the impact of VAT on businesses, individuals, government and overall economy
Business2 days ago
Abu Dhabi Global Market, the leading international financial centre, has announced that the fourth edition of its landmark Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) will be a carbon-neutral event and platform.
ADGM will collaborate with AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) to obtain its carbon neutrality status through an offsetting programme. This is done by purchasing carbon credits from a project that works to reduce or absorb carbon emissions.
The ADSFF is a purpose-driven and collective effort platform by the UAE’s financial sector to advance sustainable finance and investment of projects and initiatives that augment the country’s national climate goals and ambition towards a better and more sustainable future.
The ADSFF is a strategic extension of ADGM’s undertaking in supporting the UAE’s Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiatives and commitment towards a thriving and sustainable economy. The forum will convene international government decision-makers, top global institutional investors, regulators, financial institutions, entrepreneurs and innovators to share best practices and discuss industry challenges. The forum will also facilitate and spark new areas of cross-border collaborations to increase efforts that foster sustainable financing and accelerate the flow of capital towards sustainable investments and projects.
Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said: “It is ADGM’s mandate and one of its key priorities in facilitating sustainable financing and responsible investments, as well as, addressing climate change and sustainability concerns that affect the financial sector, the economy and the long-term well-being of the UAE. The UAE has always been proactive and forward-thinking in its engagement and actions towards sustainability as demonstrated by its Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and being the convener of COP28.”
Al Zaabi added: “As the progressive international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, ADGM will continue to heighten its efforts in supporting the Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification agenda and the UAE’s commitment towards a sustainable future for its people and country. Lowering ADSFF carbon footprint is not only the right thing to do, but also a sensible business decision.”
The latest edition of ADSFF is a much anticipated forum that features key industry thought leaders and entrepreneurs including, Ban Ki-moon, president of the Assembly and chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute; Younis Alkhoori, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, UAE; Mohamed Ali AL Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mohammed Al Hammadi, MD and CEO, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi, Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA); Mary Shapiro, former chair of the US SEC & vice chair, Glasgow Alliance for Net Zero; Jean Lemierre, chairman, BNP Paribas; Maria Ferraro, CFO of Siemens Energy AG.
The themes of ADSFF include how regulations support sustainability, innovations, connecting investors to opportunities, the use of Islamic finance to support climate mitigation and adaptation and more.
business@khaleejtimes.com
In this article, KT has assessed the impact of VAT on businesses, individuals, government and overall economy
Business2 days ago
Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone’s achievements enhance its position as a leading hub for investors in creative industries: Impressive growth in the number of new company registrations operating in creative industries
Business2 days ago
The healthcare sector in India not only caters to the medical needs of 1.3 billion Indians, but also to the demand from many countries in the world notably Africa and South America
Business2 days ago
Farzal Dojki’s company Next GenI has worked with over 50 tech startups in the GCC, deploying hundreds of engineers and millions of hours over the past 10 years
Business3 days ago
The impact of the pandemic on investments and the changes in the financial sector, especially banking and start-ups, will be the highlight of the panel discussions
Business3 days ago
Real estate touches our daily lives; it is the economics of the physical space — shaping the environment we live, work, and play.
Business3 days ago
A person is said to have ‘funded’ a discount if that person has borne the cost of such discount
Business3 days ago
Under the Malaysia Digital initiative, the Government and MDEC will also be introducing two initial catalytic projects, namely DE Rantau and Malaysia Digital Trade
Business3 days ago