ADGM-regulated Yoshi Markets begins global client onboarding

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 3:48 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 3:51 PM

Yoshi Markets Limited, the ADGM regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and Custodian for virtual assets has started onboarding clients on its trading and custody Platform.

The announcement marks a significant milestone towards the final goal of launching a trading and custody services on the Yoshi Markets platform. The platform will facilitate customers from across the world to open a trading account directly with the regulated Virtual Assets MTF (Cryptocurrency Exchange) based in the UAE, rather than trading on unregulated platforms or through brokers. Yoshi Markets will provide a much safer environment for customers, along with multiple benefits and reduce trading costs.

“We are proud to announce this major accomplishment as we have deployed best in class technology and processes to provide a superior trading experience to our customers,” said Arshad Khan, Yoshi Markets Founder and CEO. “To make this experience even more rewarding for our customers, we will be soon announcing very exciting sign-up packages.”

Yoshi Markets will commence the onboarding of clients before proceeding to launch the trading in different virtual asset pairs, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Additional virtual asset pairs will be added at a later stage.

“We are excited to be part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates, which has been thriving thanks to the continuous support by the local government and supervision by the Abu Dhabi Global Market,” Mustafa Kheriba, Executive Chairman at Yoshi Market stated. “We believe this milestone will bring us closer to our goal, which is to offer regulated virtual assets trading and custody services to an enthusiastic retail and institutional base in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.”

Global clients can now register by visiting the Yoshi Markets website (www.yoshimarkets.io) or by scanning the QR code through their mobile phones. The registration process takes only a few minutes to complete. Yoshi Markets will engage with customers and other market participants to collaborate and offer innovative and much-needed products within the virtual assets space.

Khan who had earlier launched the company as Arabian Bourse opted for a global strategy and rebranded as Yoshi Markets. "The change of the brand name came in the context of our mission and vision to attain an international client base and global outreach. The platform is meant to not only achieve trust among the local community in the UAE to the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, but also to open up to the world and allow international users the option of trading with a regulated exchange with low transaction fees and diverse product offerings planned."

Khan is a prominent personality with strong background in world of finance follows strict agenda to protect investors. In second-half of 2022, Khan said: "We will utilise low transaction fees while maintaining our regulated status in the market, and expand our product offerings including further crypto assets, products and services in due course. We also plan to diversify with additional asset classes in the future. Additionally, our marketing campaign will be multifaceted in order to attract as large a consumer base as possible across different channels in the UAE and beyond. Given that our management team comes with decades of experience of setting up and running exchanges in this region gives us a great understanding of the local trading culture."

