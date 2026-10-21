ADGM Courts to launch AI-powered services by year-end

ADGM Courts is preparing to launch new artificial intelligence-powered services by the end of 2026, as the number of cases handled by the courts continues to rise alongside the expansion of Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Speaking at the ADGM Global Media Forum, Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, said the courts had recorded more than 900 cases so far this year and expected the total to reach around 1,200 by year-end.

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She said the courts had recorded 882 cases when the presentation figures were prepared, but the number had already exceeded 900 by the time of the forum.

The increase reflects the growing number and changing nature of disputes handled by ADGM Courts, including commercial, civil, employment and property-related cases.

AI to simplify court procedures

Fitz-Alan said the courts are close to introducing AI-powered solutions designed to help users navigate the judicial process, complete required documents and access court services more efficiently.

The technology is also expected to support faster reviews of claims and the preparation of court orders and judgments.

"We are very close to launching this, expected to be out by the end of the year," she said.

However, Fitz-Alan stressed that the courts are taking a cautious and controlled approach to AI adoption because of the responsibilities associated with judicial decision-making.

The new services will build on ADGM Courts' existing electronic platform, introduced in 2018, which allows users to file claims, submit documents, pay fees, attend hearings and receive judgments online.

The platform also enables parties based outside the UAE to access the courts' services remotely.

More complex commercial disputes

Fitz-Alan said ADGM Courts is increasingly handling complex commercial and civil disputes as the financial center matures.

The courts also accept disputes involving parties outside ADGM where they have agreed to use its jurisdiction.

The expansion of ADGM's jurisdiction to Al Reem Island has also contributed to a changing caseload, including more tenancy and property-related disputes.

She said the courts could introduce additional specialized divisions as the types and volume of cases evolve.

Digital asset mediation under development

ADGM Courts is also developing a specialized mediation panel to handle disputes involving digital assets.

The panel is expected to bring together digital asset experts and legal professionals to help parties resolve disputes outside traditional court proceedings.

The courts currently provide a free mediation service, with a reported success rate of 17 per cent.

Fitz-Alan said mediation could become increasingly important for disputes involving emerging technologies, digital assets and climate-related matters.

ADGM Courts is also working on blockchain-based technology to support the authentication and enforcement of judgments, although the solution is still being developed.

She said the combination of digital services, specialized mediation and AI would help the courts manage growing demand while maintaining efficient access to justice.