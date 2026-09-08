ADGM assets under management jump 54%  as employees near 50,000

ADGM reported strong growth across its asset management, financial services and business ecosystem in the first half of 2026, as Abu Dhabi's international financial centre continued to attract global investment firms and financial institutions.

Assets under management (AUM) within ADGM rose 54 per cent year on year during the first six months of 2026, extending an uninterrupted growth trend that has been in place since 2022. The number of fund and asset managers operating from the financial centre increased to 190 from 154 a year earlier, while the number of funds managed from ADGM climbed 32 per cent to 276.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The growth in business activity was accompanied by an expansion of the workforce across Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, which reached 49,027 professionals at the end of June. ADGM said this represented an increase of 4,688 people during the first half alone and a 34 per cent rise compared with the same period in 2025.

The financial centre said firms establishing operations in ADGM during the period collectively oversee more than $2.1 trillion in global assets, highlighting Abu Dhabi's growing appeal among international investors.

Business activity also accelerated, with the number of active licences reaching 13,974 by the end of June. ADGM issued 1,814 licences during the first half, while the number of operational entities rose 34 per cent year on year to 3,986.

Commenting on the performance, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: “The scale of growth we are witnessing across capital, institutions, businesses and talent demonstrates sustained international confidence in Abu Dhabi as a stable, trusted and globally connected financial hub.”

He added: “Whether it is capital, opportunity or ambition, Abu Dhabi is increasingly becoming the place where all these factors converge seamlessly and meaningfully.”

ADGM's financial services sector continued to expand during the period, with the number of financial services entities operating in the jurisdiction increasing 27 per cent to 392 from 308 a year earlier. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority issued 50 in-principle approvals and granted 45 new financial services permissions in the first half.

Major firms establishing, launching or expanding operations during the period included Capital Group, Man Group, Barings, Bain Capital, Hillhouse Investment, Rokos Capital Management, Blue Owl and Cantor, among others.

The financial centre also highlighted its growing role in artificial intelligence investment. More than $100 billion in AI-focused capital is now deployed from ADGM by institutions established within its jurisdiction, anchored by entities such as MGX and a broader ecosystem of AI-related investment and financial services firms.

At the operational level, ADGM said it had completed the first phase of its AI implementation programme, deploying the technology across 25 business functions covering licensing, supervision and customer service. The initiative has reduced manual workloads by more than 5,000 staff hours annually and enabled about 25 per cent of customer enquiries to be resolved instantly through digital channels.

To support further digital transformation, ADGM plans to invest more than Dh400 million in technology through 2029 to expand artificial intelligence capabilities, strengthen digital infrastructure and modernise regulatory and operational systems.

The results underscore ADGM's continuing expansion as Abu Dhabi seeks to strengthen its position as a global financial hub, with growth recorded across assets, financial institutions, business activity and talent during the first half of 2026.