ADGM assets jump 57% as Abu Dhabi’s global finance clout surges

ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, reported a powerful start to 2026, with assets under management (AUM) surging 57 per cent in the first quarter as global capital continued to flow into the UAE amid rising international investor confidence.

The strong performance highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a global financial hub at a time when geopolitical uncertainty and economic fragmentation are prompting investors and institutions to seek stable and well-regulated markets.

ADGM said total active licences exceeded 13,353 by the end of the first quarter, including 961 new licences issued during the January-March period, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing international financial centres in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The financial centre also reported a 44 per cent increase in workforce numbers to 47,047 employees, while the number of financial services firms operating within ADGM rose 30 per cent to 365 entities.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said the latest results reflected the accelerating global relevance of Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem. “Surpassing 13,000 active licences and recording 57 per cent growth in assets under management marks another major milestone in ADGM’s growth trajectory and reinforces its position among the world’s fastest-growing international financial centres,” Al Zaabi said.

“Investor confidence in Abu Dhabi remains strong. Capital continues to flow, global firms continue to expand, and talent continues to relocate to Abu Dhabi.”

The sharp rise in AUM was driven by strong momentum in the asset management and investment funds sector, with the number of asset and fund managers increasing 24 per cent to 179 by the end of Q1 2026.

The number of funds managed out of ADGM jumped 43 per cent to 263, reflecting growing activity across private equity, venture capital, hedge funds and sustainable finance strategies.

ADGM said asset managers establishing operations in Abu Dhabi during 2026 collectively represent more than $4.4 trillion in global assets under management, underscoring the emirate’s rising appeal as a destination for institutional capital.

Several global investment giants expanded into ADGM during the period, including Capital Group, Man Group, Barings, Bain Capital and Hillhouse Investment.

The influx of major financial institutions reflects a broader shift in global capital flows towards the Gulf region, particularly the UAE, which has emerged as a preferred base for wealth management, private capital and family office operations.

Industry analysts say Abu Dhabi is increasingly benefiting from its political stability, strong sovereign balance sheet and ambitious economic diversification strategy under the UAE’s long-term development agenda.

The expansion also reinforces intensifying competition among Gulf financial centres, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai rapidly strengthening their positions as global alternatives to traditional financial hubs in Europe and Asia.

ADGM’s operational entities increased more than 34 per cent year-on-year to 3,741, while the Financial Services Regulatory Authority issued 22 in-principle approvals and 29 new financial services permissions during the quarter, up 45 per cent from a year earlier.

The financial centre attributed part of its growth to continued regulatory reforms and infrastructure expansion, including the launch of a new service centre at The Galleria Al Maryah Island and new initiatives aimed at strengthening the real estate ecosystem.

ADGM also highlighted its status as the only financial centre in the region to directly apply English common law, a factor that continues to attract multinational institutions seeking regulatory transparency and legal certainty.

The UAE’s broader financial sector has been experiencing rapid expansion as global banks, hedge funds and investment firms continue to relocate regional operations to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Recent rankings by global financial consultancy Z/Yen showed both Abu Dhabi and Dubai climbing steadily in the Global Financial Centres Index, supported by strong regulatory frameworks, advanced digital infrastructure and rising capital market activity.

Abu Dhabi has also emerged as a major hub for sovereign and institutional capital, led by giant state-backed investors such as ADIA, Mubadala and ADQ, whose combined assets run into trillions of dollars.

ADGM continued to strengthen its international presence during the quarter through strategic engagements in China, India, Singapore, Italy and the United States.

The financial centre also participated in the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026, where it held meetings with leading global investment firms to explore expansion opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

Analysts say the latest results reinforce Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a critical gateway connecting global capital flows between Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

With strong inflows, rapid business expansion and growing international connectivity, ADGM appears increasingly aligned with its long-term ambition of positioning Abu Dhabi among the world’s top global financial centres.