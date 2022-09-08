ADCB raises $500 million with debut green bonds

The iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the iPhone Plus at $899 and both will be available for pre-order starting September 9
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the United Arab Emirates’ third largest lender, has raised $500 million with debut green bonds, a bank document showed, ending an issuance drought in the region.
The bonds priced at 115 basis points over US Treasuries on Wednesday, tightening from initial price guidance of about 140bps over the same benchmark after drawing more than $1.8 billion in orders for the deal, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal showed and two sources.
One of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the deal, said there was “strong momentum on the trade which opens up capital markets for other GCC issuers,” referring to the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council.
“It was very well diversified distribution relative to trades earlier in the year with a very strong following from European accounts,” the source said, adding that orders reached $1 billion in 90 minutes.
Barclays and ING were joint sustainability structuring advisers. ADCB, BofA Securities , JPMorgan, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko joined them as joint lead managers and book runners.
Proceeds from the debt sale will finance or refinance green loans eligible under ADBC’s green bond framework. — Reuters
Stocks were also hit by the negative outlook for the global economy but perked up as energy prices and bond yields fell, while currency markets were gripped by the prospect for interest rate hikes
The UAE is at the forefront of the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and a green hydrogen ecosystem
New identity to enhance its presence in the business and leisure tourism sectors and to support economic diversification in Abu Dhabi
Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties, stressed the company’s keenness on expanding its business in Masdar City and developing more sustainable real estate projects
Passenger data shows that Middle Eastern carriers recorded a 193.1 per cent jump in revenue passenger kilometers in July compared to July 2021 while globally the traffic growth was 58.8 per cent y-o-y or at 74.6 per cent of pre-crisis levels
Under the agreement, NWTN’s operations initially will have an annual capacity of 5,000 to 10,0000 units of semi knocked down electric vehicles