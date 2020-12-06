ADCB Dream Home platform launched

The partnership has been designed to leverage Bayut’s vast inventory of residential properties.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has partnered with the region’s leading property portal Bayut to launch the ADCB Dream Home Platform that helps prospective buyers on Bayut, get access to ADCB’s instant pre-approvals and other user-friendly tools for a seamless home buying experience on a unified digital platform. The exclusive platform has been designed to provide consumers flexibility, speed and simplicity without sacrificing on the security or accuracy of the pre-approval process for home loans.

The partnership has been designed to leverage Bayut’s vast inventory of residential properties coupled with ADCB’s advanced technology solutions to provide faster, more secure and efficient banking services for prospective home buyers and investors. ADCB Dream Home Platform is the first digital home ecosystem of its kind in the UAE. It allows customers to conduct extensive research on the properties they are interested in, find well designed Guide section and financial information related to home loans and apply for an instant pre-approval so they are one step closer to finding their dream home.

Deepak Rochlani, head - retail banking at ADCB said: “ADCB is excited to partner with Bayut to launch ADCB Dream Home Platform that provides a seamless home buying experience for our customers. We understand how buying a home can sometimes feel like the most complex journey with multiple parties and intensive documentation involved. ADCB Dream Home Platform fundamentally aims to transform this into a simplified and convenient digital process that can be completed with minimum contact, from the comfort of the home. ADCB will continue to build relevant value added features on this platform such as property valuation and online loan application to offer a holistic home buying ecosystem in the near future. Currently available in some mature financial markets, we are proud to bring the first digital mortgage ecosystem to the UAE.”

Once a prospective buyer submits the application, the decision for loan eligibility is made in real-time on the ADCB Dream Home platform, within a matter of a few minutes. This significantly reduces the time taken for pre-approval, which usually takes a few days in a traditional set up. ADCB’s experienced Relationship Managers then step in and guide customers through the next phases of planning and purchasing all the way until completion of the property registration.

Anthony Blackford, director of Advertising for Bayut & dubizzle said: “Buying a home is an incredibly special and important decision and one that requires a lot of research and market knowledge, both about the property itself and the various financial procedures involved. This new initiative will help interested buyers and investors to find everything they need in one dedicated platform; the property listings, detailed guides, market data about the neighbourhoods, and now with this partnership with ADCB, an instant pre-approval process so buyers are aware of the financial flexibility they can work with.” — business@khaleejtimes.com