Adani Group pre-pays over $900m worth share-backed financing

Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group said it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as it looks to allay fears over leverage and debt since a U.S. short seller’s critical report sparked a stock rout.
Hindenburg Research had in its January 24 report alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens by Adani, and flagged “substantial” debt levels, which the group has denied.
The billionaire Gautam Adani-led group recently held road shows in Hong Kong and Singapore, and is expected to hold another set of fixed income meetings in Dubai, London and the United States, starting Tuesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.
Promoters of the group’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises , will release 31 million shares, or a four per cent stake, while Adani Ports’ promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8 per cent stake, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent stakes in the respective companies.
In a similar move, the group in February pre-paid $1.11 billion. With Tuesday’s repayment, the group has so far repaid around $2.02 billion of share-backed financing, it said.
Last week, Reuters reported that the conglomerate told creditors creditors it had secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund.
That was shortly followed by a $1.87 billion stake purchase from Australia-listed and Florida-based investment firm GQG Partners Inc in the four group companies mentioned earlier, whose shares have since risen between 10.2 per cent to 23.4 per cent so far.
GQG’s founder Rajiv Jain will meet clients and investors in Australia this week to explain its investment in the Adani group, the company said in a separate statement on Tuesday. — Reuters
The world’s largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas posts record production across the value chain
The newly-listed company said proposed dividend was subject to approval at the company’s general assembly meeting in April 2023.
The move enables expats from India, Philippines, UK to bring their credit history upon arrival to the Emirates
The IPO markets in Mena have seen strong momentum last year led by GCC countries, especially UAE and Saudi Arabia, says Karim Awad, group chief executive officer of EFG Hermes Holding
Board proposes dividend of D0.40 per share for H2 2022, representing a total dividend of D0.80 per share for 2022
The two parties will exchange information, data and experiences related to strategies, policies, and plans to ensure clarity of the requirements for the Abu Dhabi supply chain
Big private sector companies, family-owned businesses and state-owned enterprises are planning to float their shares after the government’s initiative to encourage public listings to broaden the capital markets of the country
The Dh200 million manufacturing facility is set to open in Dubai Industrial City in 2025 to bolster the UAE’s commitment to building a self-reliant food security programme