Ada Panday presents Ataratma: A conscious luxury fragrance collection

Ada Panday, Founder and CEO of Ataratma, introduces a fragrance that emanates an intricate sense of purpose and refinement. The brand is dedicated to bringing intentional luxury as its scents are created with functionality. It does not matter if it is to evoke confidence, encourage joy, provide intrinsic equilibrium, or instill empowerment. As such, all of its offerings become a personal anchor for one’s well-being.

Ataratma showcases ayurvedic traditions and the expertise of modernistic European perfumeries. This balance of heritage and contemporary artistry births original and one of a kind compositions that remain respectful to its roots while at the same time amplifying perfumes to a whole new level.

The collections are developed in collaboration with master perfumers in Grasse. Remarkably, Ataratma uses nothing but premium ingredients at concentrations of twenty five to thirty percent. This commitment to utmost quality delivers both remarkable performance and longevity from the first spray to dry down. For Ada Panday, excellence is the core of it all, giving life to the very soul and character of her business.

The definition of opulence and decadence presented also promotes responsibility and integrity. All lines are produced with sustainable practices corresponding to emotional needs. Through this approach, Ada Panday exalts Ataratma as a conduit and a representation of beautiful inner strength, especially as conscious living is always at the forefront. Of course, this then makes the entire scent selection process a completely blessed experience altogether.

At the end of the day, Ataratma is essentially transforming perfume into a daily expression of wellness and identity, elevating its existence as not just simply a scented alcohol concoction.