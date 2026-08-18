AD Ports minority shareholders get until Sept 15 to tender shares in L'IMAD offer

L’IMAD, through its wholly owned subsidiary ADQ, has formally opened its voluntary tender offer to acquire the remaining shares in AD Ports Group, with shareholders given until 3pm on September 15, 2026 to tender their shares, unless the offer period is extended.

The offer, which opened on August 18, follows L’IMAD’s announcement a day earlier of its intention to launch the bid.

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L’IMAD already owns 75.42 per cent of AD Ports and is offering Dh6.25 per share for the outstanding shares.

At the time of the intention-to-offer announcement on August 17, the price represented a 23 per cent premium to AD Ports’ last closing price, a 25 per cent premium to the one-month volume-weighted average price and a 31 per cent premium to the three-month VWAP.

For investors who participated in AD Ports’ initial public offering, the offer represents a 95 per cent cash return, according to the announcement.

Board to review offer

AD Ports separately disclosed that its board of directors will meet on Friday, August 21 at 8am to review the voluntary conditional cash offer issued by ADQ for the shares it does not already own.

The board will also consider the appointment of a financial adviser to oversee the transaction.

Full details of the offer, including the tender process and timetable, have been published on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.