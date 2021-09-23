AD Ports Group issues 281 licences in construction and building material sector

AD Ports Group today announced that the number of licences issued in the construction and building material sector in its Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster has reached 281, occupying a land area of 12,765,938 square metres, in August 2021.

A key sector of the UAE’s economy, the total market size of the construction sector was valued at $101.45 billion in 2020. According to analysts, the UAE’s construction and building materials markets are very mature and are expected to reach a value of $133.53 billion by 2026, registering an annual growth of 4.69 per cent throughout 2021-2026.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster at AD Ports Group, said: "The building material sector has been making a huge come back in the Emirate as a result of the ongoing incentives offered by the government in line with the leadership’s vision to drive the sector forward. The Emirate has been attracting more construction and building material businesses that aim to seize the opportunities in this growing sector and target local and regional markets."

AD Ports Group has witnessed an increasing interest from industry leaders in its Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster that covers over 550 sq km of industrial and commercial land and is home to over 1,500 local, regional, and international companies.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, ZonesCorp, said: "We have witnessed increased interest from the sector to leverage the strategic location of our industrial zones in the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and cater to an ever-growing real estate market in the region.

"We are committed to ensuring the reliability of our infrastructure within our sustainable, and highly efficient ecosystem with the needs of the heavy industries, building material, and construction sectors in mind."

ZonesCorp and Kizad are currently home to some of the biggest building material companies like EGA, Emirates Steel, Emirates Float Glass, Exceed Group, Xtramix group, Talex, and Porcellan Tiles, among others.

As part of AD Ports Group’s participation at the Big 5 Show, which ran from September 12 to September15 in Dubai, the company showcased opportunities available in the emirate, garnering interest from various parties looking to establish their base of operations in Abu Dhabi.

The Group’s Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster comprises Kizad, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub in the region, and ZonesCorp, one of the largest operators of purpose-built economic zones in the UAE. — Wam