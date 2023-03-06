AD Ports Group enters Uzbekistan logistics market

A new joint venture ADL-Ulanish will provide end-to-end global logistics services across the Republic of Uzbekistan

By Wam Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:59 PM

AD Ports Group (AD Ports) and SEG ENERA Group, one of the multisectoral holding companies in Uzbekistan, today announced the formation of a new joint venture, ADL-Ulanish, that will provide end-to-end global logistics services across the Republic of Uzbekistan.+

Through the new joint venture enterprise, AD Ports Group will bring its cutting-edge expertise in global supply chain logistics and advanced technology to the new company to address some of the logistics challenges faced by enterprises in Uzbekistan, which is a double-landlocked nation, surrounded by five additional landlocked nations.

SEG ENERA Group will, in turn, contribute its regional expertise, best practices, and industrial assets, including warehousing capacity, alongside rail and trucking fleets.

Through the joint venture, the two entities will serve not only SEG ENERA's business needs, but also those of other clients within the nation’s market representing a spectrum of industry sectors, including industrial project logistics, oil & gas, e-commerce, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

ADL-Ulanish will offer various advanced services, including freight forwarding –air and land logistics; warehousing and storage; customs clearance services; and the development of inland container depots and dry ports.

The company will also provide a range of digital solutions to boost service integration and efficiency and bring expertise in food security and supply chains to support the creation of a food hub in Uzbekistan.

Strategically located at the crossroads between the Asian and European markets, Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region is a vital global land logistics hub whose regional GDP, according to the World Bank, is forecasted to grow from 3.9 per cent in 2023 to 4.3 per cent in 2024.

Farook Al Zeer, chairman of the Logistics Cluster at AD Ports Group, said the launch of ADL-Ulanish provides us with a platform to extend our extensive portfolio of logistics services and expertise to the key market of Uzbekistan, which is located within a region that is primed for future growth.

"There is significant demand for freight forwarding and warehousing services in Uzbekistan, which has seen a major economic expansion in recent years, driven by important reforms and modernisation efforts,” he said.

Timofey Smirnov, chief executive officer of SEG ENERA Group, said Uzbekistan is a major producer of key exports, including oil, natural gas, gold, copper, cotton, food and other strategic commodities and products needed by the global economy.

"Further development of our logistics sector will create exciting economic opportunities to support our nation’s growing role as a hub for trade between East Asia and Europe,” he said.

In June 2022, the UAE and Uzbekistan signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding to support cooperation in 27 sectors, involving initiatives in government modernisation to benefit from the UAE’s experience and promote the relations between the two nations. — Wam