AD Ports group charts course for hybrid human-AI workforce

In a move that signals a major shift in how industries approach talent, technology, and productivity, AD Ports Group has unveiled a visionary blueprint that reimagines the global workforce for the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Titled “Building Human-AI Teams: AD Ports Group’s Blueprint for Tomorrow’s Workforce,” the document lays out a transformative roadmap for how humans and AI can work side by side to drive efficiency, resilience, and sustainable growth across the group’s international operations.

As one of the world’s leading facilitators of trade, logistics, and industry, AD Ports Group is positioning itself at the forefront of the next industrial evolution — one defined not just by automation, but by collaboration between people and intelligent digital agents.

The blueprint highlights how AI is being integrated into every layer of the organisation, from port operations and logistics to finance, human resources, and customer experience, to create what the company calls a “hybrid human-AI workforce.”

At the heart of this shift are agentic AI systems — autonomous digital co-workers capable of handling repetitive, data-intensive, and predictive tasks, freeing human employees to focus on creativity, innovation, and strategic decision-making.

These AI agents, according to the report, represent the next stage in digital transformation, going beyond automation to act as adaptive collaborators that learn and evolve alongside human teams.

“The workforce of tomorrow will be defined by synergy — humans and AI agents working together, each focusing on their unique strengths,” said Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, group chief information officer at AD Ports Group. “While the past decade was about digitisation and automation, the decade ahead belongs to agentic intelligence: AI that learns, adapts, and collaborates. This is not theoretical — it is already delivering results.”

Indeed, AD Ports Group’s AI-powered systems are already yielding measurable impact across multiple business clusters. The Vessel Speed Optimiser has been designed to deliver around three per cent fuel savings while maintaining an impressive 98 per cent rate of on-time arrivals, reducing both costs and emissions. On the commercial side, the Container Balancer is expected to boost container utilisation by up to 90 per cent, optimising supply chain efficiency. In human resources, tools like the Intelligent Workforce Scheduler have cut scheduling and HR processing times by more than 90 per cent, significantly improving agility and responsiveness.

These examples underline how the integration of AI is not simply a technological enhancement, but a strategic transformation that is reshaping the very nature of work within the organisation. By combining human creativity with AI’s analytical precision, AD Ports Group is building a workforce model designed to meet the evolving demands of global trade, shifting market dynamics, and sustainability goals.

According to Sultan Al Ghaithi, group chief human resources officer at AD Ports Group, this evolution requires a fresh approach to talent management. “The future of talent at AD Ports Group will be defined as much by the ability to collaborate with AI agents as by professional or technical skills,” he said. “With AI now embedded in daily workflows, recruitment and development strategies are shifting toward hybrid human-AI collaboration. Our blueprint for workforce transformation is clear: to reshape the future of work through a powerful blend of human ingenuity and advanced AI capability.”

The group stresses that this transformation is not about replacing people with machines. Instead, it is about amplifying human potential by automating routine processes and enabling employees to focus on higher-value contributions — from creative problem-solving and innovation to strategic relationship-building.

To ensure that its workforce is prepared for this new paradigm, AD Ports Group has introduced comprehensive upskilling initiatives aimed at developing AI literacy, digital fluency, and adaptive thinking across all levels of the organisation.

With its new blueprint, AD Ports Group is sending a powerful message about the future of work: success in the AI era will not be defined by technology alone, but by how effectively humans and intelligent systems collaborate. The group’s forward-looking vision demonstrates how a thoughtful, inclusive approach to AI can drive productivity and innovation while empowering people to reach new heights in a rapidly changing world.

The blueprint “Building Human-AI Teams: AD Ports Group’s Blueprint for Tomorrow’s Workforce” is available on the AD Ports Group website, offering a deep dive into how the company is redefining global port and logistics operations through human-AI synergy.