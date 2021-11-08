AD Ports Group acquires 31 new tipper trucks

First batch of the new tipper trucks has been received and the vehicles are being integrated into MICCO’s service fleet.

MICCO’s expanded fleet to offer integrated logistics support to uae’s construction and metals manufacturing sectors.

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 7:01 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 7:03 PM

Micco Logistics, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, has acquired 31 tipper trucks as part of their effort to offer broader integrated logistics support to the UAE’s construction and metals manufacturing sectors.

The trucks will join Micco’s existing ground fleet of 400 plus vehicles that currently service a number of different industry sectors, including the Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Fresh and General Cargo. The new tipper fleet has a combined transport capacity of over 2,300 metric tonnes and is capable of moving material and supplies between ports, factories, and different development sites across Abu Dhabi and the rest of the UAE.

The latest acquisition aims to further diversify the range of services offered by AD Ports Group and enables Micco to support increased customer demand. The fleet will be fully equipped with pre-installed Fleet Management Systems (FMSi) incorporating and integrating the latest real-time vehicle geo-fencing and telematics technology.

Robert Sutton, Head of Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “The addition of the new tipper trucks to Micco’s already impressive vehicle fleet broadens AD Ports Group’s logistics offering and helps boost our status as one of the regional and global leaders in the logistics supply chain space.

We are already serving multiple sectors including healthcare, retail, e-commerce, consumer, oil & gas, heavy lift, and polymers, and our entry into the construction sector only underlines our ambition and commitment to diversify our competitive portfolio to serve what is one of the core sectors of the UAE’s economy. Our customers can rest assured that they will be able to easily plug into AD Ports Group’s wide spectrum of integrated services and benefit from our economies of scale.”

Clifford D’Souza, EVP and chief operations officer, Micco Logistics, said: “As a member of the broader AD Ports Group family, our team at Micco is working hard to bring our proven service excellence, along with our expanding capabilities, to a new and relatively underserved market segment.

“Our investment into our technologically-advanced tipper fleet will help facilitate a steady and reliable supply of construction materials and products from ports and factories directly to construction sites, saving our customers costs and time. Expanding our capacity and integrating logistics services are cornerstones of Micco’s strategy to ensure customers have a competitive edge on both the regional and global stage.”

Micco Logistics commenced operations in 1978 as a freight forwarder, initially serving the oil and gas industries. To date, the company has handled more than 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s total oil, gas, and petrochemical projects, and has been steadily expanding into new industry sectors, overcoming challenges with proven success. — business@khaleejtimes.com