AD Ports, EGA to invest Dh84m to expand Khalifa Port berth

AD Ports Group and Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) have signed an agreement to jointly invest Dh84 million in expanding EGA's dedicated berth at Khalifa Port, enabling the facility to accommodate larger bulk vessels and boost cargo-handling capacity.

The multi-phase infrastructure project will upgrade EGA's dedicated berth to accommodate Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, which can transport 15 to 20 per cent more cargo than the Capsize vessels currently using the terminal. The improvements are expected to enhance berth productivity, operational efficiency and overall cargo-handling performance.

Once completed by August 2028, the upgraded berth is expected to handle around 8 million tons of bulk cargo annually. The project will also improve operational flexibility by enabling the installation of additional unloading facilities.

The programmer includes strengthening the existing capping beam, installing new bollards and fenders, extending crane beams and foundations, adding utility connections and carrying out dredging works to safely accommodate larger vessels and support future cargo growth.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group's Ports Cluster, said the investment reinforces the company's commitment to developing world-class port infrastructure that supports the UAE's industrial and trade sectors.

He said the project also strengthens AD Ports Group's long-standing partnership with EGA while enhancing critical trade infrastructure and enabling customers to compete more effectively in global markets.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminum, described Khalifa Port as a strategic gateway for the company's global operations.

“This collaboration with AD Ports Group will strengthen the long-term capacity, efficiency and performance of our dedicated berth at Khalifa Port, ensuring the safe and reliable handling of the raw materials essential to our operations,” he said.

He added that the project will further strengthen EGA's ability to produce premium aluminum for customers around the world.

The companies said the investment builds on their long-standing strategic partnership and reflects a shared focus on operational excellence, infrastructure resilience and sustainable industrial growth.