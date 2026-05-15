AD Ports announces establishment of UAE’s first shipbuilders consortium

AD Ports Group on Friday announced the formation of the Consortium of UAE Shipbuilders, a unified platform spanning shipbuilding, vessel repair, fabrication, and marine engineering.

The consortium brings together an initial group of national industry players across shipbuilding, steel production, marine engineering, and fabrication, including AD Ports Group, Safeen Drydocks, Premier Marine Engineering Services, Dubai Shipbuilding & Engineering (DSBE), Al Seer Marine, Dutch Oriental, Jome Engineering, Saifee, Blue Gulf Ship Builders, and MBK Marine Industries, among others.

The consortium will enhance collaboration and strengthen the UAE’s position in the maritime industrial sector. It will improve visibility across project pipelines, enable more efficient procurement, and support coordinated execution, increasing delivery capability and overall sector competitiveness across the full maritime value chain, including greater participation by locally based small and medium-sized shipyards.

Led by Noatum Maritime, part of the Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, the initiative is designed to strengthen coordination across the domestic maritime sector and provide opportunities for small and medium-sized companies to access larger and more complex projects in both local and international markets.

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Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “The establishment of the UAE’s first Shipbuilders Consortium reflects our commitment to advancing the nation’s industrial capabilities, in line with the vision of our wise leadership and the UAE’s broader economic diversification objectives. By strengthening alignment across the sector, we are enabling greater scale, enhancing competitiveness, and positioning the UAE to play a more prominent role in global maritime trade and manufacturing. Through our maritime division, we are helping to shape a more connected and competitive national shipbuilding ecosystem.”

Noatum Maritime delivers shipbuilding and repair capabilities in the UAE through Safeen Drydocks, a joint venture with Premier Marine Engineering Services. Internationally, Safeen Drydocks has expanded its shipbuilding footprint by acquiring the Balenciaga Shipyard in Spain, further strengthening its ability to support complex vessel construction and fabrication projects across global markets.

As the lead entity, Noatum Maritime will define the governance and commercial framework for the consortium, ensuring alignment with the UAE’s strategic goals for industrial growth and economic diversification.