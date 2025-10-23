Active commercial licences in Ras Al Khaimah grow by 5.7% in Q3 2025

Ras Al Khaimah’s business sector continued to show strong growth in the third quarter of 2025, with the total number of active commercial licenses rising by 5.7 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED).

The number of active licences reached 21,575 by the end of Q3 2025, up from 20,408 in Q3 2024 — a sign of the emirate’s steady economic expansion and continued investor confidence.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Department attributed the growth to Ras Al Khaimah’s business environment and the government’s efforts to enhance competitiveness through investment-friendly policies, advanced digital services, and modern infrastructure. Officials noted that these factors have helped streamline operations for investors and entrepreneurs, encouraging both new business formation and long-term continuity.

An analysis of the age structure of active licences revealed a balanced mix between newly established and long-standing businesses. Newly founded enterprises that have been operating for three years or less accounted for 24.6 per cent of total active licenses, marking a 17.5 per cent increase from last year. Licenses between three and five years old grew by 20.6 per cent , while businesses operating for more than a decade continued to represent 53.5 per cent of the total, underscoring the emirate’s stable commercial foundation and high renewal rates.

Amina Qahtan, Director of the Commercial Affairs Department at RAK DED, said the results demonstrate the maturity of Ras Al Khaimah’s business ecosystem and its healthy balance between new ventures and established enterprises.

“The diversity in the age of active licenses reflects a sustainable and dynamic business environment,” Qahtan said. “It shows that Ras Al Khaimah continues to attract new investments while maintaining strong retention among existing businesses, a clear indicator of long-term confidence in the emirate’s economic direction.”

The Department emphasised that this continued growth reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading destination for entrepreneurs and investors, supported by its pro-business regulatory framework and expanding base of diversified economic activity.