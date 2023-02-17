ACE seeks to capitalise on UAE realty boom

Home improvement market seen pushing sales as buyers move to suburbs

The ACE store at Dubai Festival City. - Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 5:51 PM

The home improvement market in the UAE has seen a major boom, especially since the pandemic. Consumers have used the lockdown to work on renovations, DIY projects and home improvements. With the growing trend of people in the region moving towards owning a home, this segment is expected continue to grow. DIY culture is steadily gaining prominence in the region.

Al-Futtaim ACE has been one of the biggest players in the home improvement market in the UAE. “We continue to bring high quality products from top local and international brands to the region. Our customers can shop a range of power tools, hand tools, hardware, electrical, safety & security, flooring, plumbing supplies and more,” a spokespersons said.

The segment has also received a boost from the resurgence in the overall property market in the country. “The UAE is gearing up for suburban living boom in the coming years. At ACE, we understand how this can be a key driver of our sales,” the spokesperson said. The location of a retail store greatly affects its sales. Properties in prime locations tend to have higher foot traffic, attracting more customers and increasing sales. Keeping this in mind, over the last 2 years, ACE has expanded its presence across prime locations such as Dubai Hills, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall and more.

As physical stores were closed during the pandemic, ACE saw an exponential increase in online shopping. “The trend towards online shopping saw our customers’ purchasing focus on not just our niche categories but also on products that could help their families stay engaged, safe and occupied during the lockdown,” the spokesperson said.

With focus on omnichannel innovation, ACE looked at transformation, integration and collaboration between its online and offline strategies. - Supplied photo

With focus on omnichannel innovation, ACE looked at transformation, integration and collaboration between its online and offline strategies. “With physical contacts kept to a minimum, it was a strong digital presence that proved to be a lifeline. For ACE, the focus was on implementing a comprehensive solution that positively impacted processes, individuals, and technology,” the spokesperson said.

To adapt to the new customer behaviours and preferences, the company constantly evaluated its omnichannel offerings and worked on finding opportunities to innovate and fill any gaps. “Our focus was to blend physical and online channels to provide a distinctive customer experience to our customers in the channel of their choosing,” the spokesperson said.

With the pandemic now over, online will remain a critical component of ACE’s retail offering, and it will maintain a digital first approach as part of this endevour. “We have seen how crucial it is for us to have a strong online presence. We have been working towards increasing our online assortment,” the spokesperson said.

As another step to enhance its online shopping experience for its customers, ACE recently launched its Marketplace on its website in the UAE. Since its launch in July 2022, Marketplace has increased its share of digital business with over 70 sellers and 15,000 plus products available exclusively online for the customers. The marketplace sales has been growing month on month along with the product assortment.

Mohammad Mansour, Head Of eCommerce ACE says, “The aim of the marketplace was to offer a strong digital platform to its customers with competitive products across its niche categories as well as breaking into new ones. For the vendors, the Marketplace model offered the right platform to sell their products under the ACE umbrella.”

In 2023, ACE UAE plans on increasing the assortment online as well as in-stores in UAE and across new geographies. Over the coming months, ACE UAE will expand its online as well as store selection to provide a much stronger omnichannel experience. “We continue to study the market and consumer insights, to come up with products, services and solutions to address the needs of our customers. Consumer experience is rapidly shifting from traditional in-store shopping to one focused on building long-lasting, enriching relationships. As a retailer, ACE aims to create a smooth and personalized journey for customers by improving our channel ecosystem and digital presence,” the spokesperson said.