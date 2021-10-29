Accenture Exchange set to reinvent future

Mohammed Al Hashmi. — Photos by Shihab

Alexis Lecanuet.

Xavier Anglada.

Accenture has led the design strategy for a powerful and engaging digital experience at various pavilions of Expo 2020.

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 12:09 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 12:10 AM

People and customer users are integral to the success of today’s technology as Dubai Expo 2020 provides a massive platform where individuals and organisations come to brainstorm and leverage using the best of technology on one of the most connected sites on the planet.

These were the thoughts of Mohammed Al Hashmi, chief technology officer, Expo 2020 Dubai who addressed the audience at the opening of the Accenture Exchange at the world fair recently.

Al Hashmi further threw light on how Accenture, which is the digital service partner and systems integrator of the event, helped Expo 2020 create powerful and engaging digital experiences for participating national pavilions and created immersive collaboration platforms.

He opined, “they understood the project and what our mission and the challenges are. As those challenges became more and more difficult, their understanding and flexibility became even better. This is a world event and it’s all about technology that is here.”

“When we had meetings we looked at everyone as part of one team, one family and we dealt with everybody in the same manner. It’s all about experiences and visitors. We understood it’s about people regardless of gender, nationalities, academic qualifications or prior experiences. As long as you believe and see capabilities within human beings, put the right person on the right spot,” said Al Hashmi.

The company has led the design strategy for a powerful and engaging digital experience at various pavilions of Expo 2020.

Alexis Lecanuet, senior managing director, Middle East Market Unit, Accenture, said: “We want this platform to sync and invent in an ecosystem plan with the world, from partners and clients and the way to drive together in a more viable way. So while we expect here to ideate and brainstorm and sync, we at Accenture are here to support different companies in the world to execute the transformation end-to-end.”

Thus, the platform aims to redesign, to engage the current and future generations and transform every organisation to a more sustainable organisation, leveraging the latest technologies to develop a more experienced economy.

The Accenture Exchange aims to start new global conversations, urge people to witness the integration of the physical and virtual worlds and explore the smart cities blueprint of the future among others.

Xavier Anglada, managing director for Accenture Middle East avers, “the scale of this event is relevant, it has millions of people from all walks of life and it requires partners that bring together all these dimensions in one place, being able to synchronise them, and technology is absolutely at the centre of everything but with a strong human touch. The sync between technology and humans is the core of what we’ve brought to create an amazing experience that we can bring to everyone.”

He adds, “Accenture Exchange is a place where we connect all the industry innovations all based on hyper scaling technology such as data cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, all these that are massively transforming technology.”

Highlighting the expectations for Dubai after the exposition is over, Anglada says, “Expo’s legacy will be that most of it will be reused by leveraging this massive infrastructure. This space is the future of Dubai and a hub of reinventing the future.”

— nandini@khaleejtimes.com