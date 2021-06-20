AccelerateHer to empower talent in technology, innovation
Programme provides mentorship, workshops and networking opportunities.
DIFC FinTech Hive’s third edition of AccelerateHer programme will be more than double in size this year, supporting up to 40 female participants in total, compared with 14 last year.
For the first time, AccelerateHer will run in two cohorts through a hybrid programme structure combining both virtual and in-person elements, allowing the programme to be open to global participants who wish to access the wealth of expertise and experience within DIFC.
The first cohort of 20 female participants from financial institutions has already been selected. The DIFC has been committed to supporting diversity in the financial services sector since its inception in 2004. The DIFC FinTech Hive first launched AccelerateHer in 2019 to develop female talent in financial technology and innovation sectors.
To date, the scheme has successfully supported nearly 30 participants with one-to-one mentorship, workshops and networking opportunities. Previous participants came from a range of financial services firms and have used the programme to accelerate their personal development and contribution to their organisations. Through the programme, some participants were able to launch their own female-founded FinTechs. The current edition is targeting women across the financial services industry with six months to three years of experience.
Raja Al Mazrouei, executive vice-president of DIFC FinTech Hive, said: “DIFC’s commitment to fostering a world-class pool of diverse talent is central to our strength, both as a global financial centre and a leading innovation hub. We are proud to bring together a wealth of expertise across our community, forging varied and valuable connections through initiatives such as AccelerateHer in order to fulfil our mission to drive the future of finance.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
AccelerateHer to empower talent in technology,...
Programme provides mentorship, workshops and networking opportunities. READ MORE
-
Business
What should you do with windfall gratuity gains:...
Experts give handy tips to debtors amid hard times, where astute... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Middlesex University Dubai to launch second...
Middlesex University Dubai is making its mark on DIAC this September, ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Largest Forex Expo to be held in Dubai
The event will be held on September 29 and 30 at Dubai World Trade... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Expats await clarity on Dubai travel...
UAE residents stuck in India are cautious before booking their return ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: Full list of approved Covid...
Authorities also clarified whether passengers who took the Covishield ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Airport: 3,500 jobs to come up as Terminal...
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, expects a flood of demand as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,850 Covid-19 cases, 1,...
Sotrovimab is now available for early treatment of certain categories ... READ MORE