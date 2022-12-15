AC Milan score richer sponsorship deal with Emirates

From left to right: Alessandro Florenzi; Davide Calabria; Stefano Pioli, AC Milan Coach; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group; Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Mike Maignan. — Supplied photo

By Reuters Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 3:33 PM

Italian soccer champions AC Milan have extended a long-standing sponsorship deal with Emirates, the Serie A club and the airline said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Bought this year by investment firm RedBird Capital Partners in a 1.2 billion euro deal, former European champions AC Milan won the Italian Serie A title for the first time in 11 years in May.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed but people familiar with the matter told Reuters the contract will bring at least 90 million euros ($95.6 million) into the club coffers over three years, more than doubling the annual value of the previous deal.

The UAE's flag carrier has been AC Milan’s sponsor since 2007 and its logo has been emblazoned on the shirts worn by Rossoneri players since 2010.

AC Milan team visit to Emirates Group

To mark the renewal of the partnership, AC Milan paid a visit to Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai, where the Rossoneri are currently holding a warm-weather training camp and also competing in the Dubai Super Cup.

As part of the visit, coach Stefano Pioli, members of the men’s first team, AC Milan’s senior management team and representatives of the ownership group met Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, in a special moment that officially kicked off renewed collaboration, and marked a shared vision for more great moments ahead.

Sir Tim Clark, president Emirates Arline, said the airline is look forward to more opportunities to engage with one of the most passionate fan bases in the world.

"We’ve been a committed supporter of the club for over 15 years, and as we enter the next phase of our relationship, we’re working closely with AC Milan on innovative opportunities to showcase the best of each of our brands," he said.

"Our partnership with the club also complements the deep investments we have made in Italy over the last three decades, as part of our ongoing commitment to support our customers, and the businesses and communities we serve across our four Italian gateways," he said.

Casper Stylsvig, chief revenue officer of AC Milan, expressed his joy over the extension of partnership with Emirates and to continue to build upon AC Milan relationship with the world’s largest international airline.

"Much like Emirates, AC Milan is committed to strengthening our bond with our global audience and continuing to do so alongside a brand that is capable of connecting the world from its global centre in Dubai makes us all very proud. With this new deal, AC Milan and Emirates will be side by side for almost two decades, a testament to the strength and depth of our unique relationship," he said.

High profile branding

The new deal will also continue to include high profile Emirates branding across the San Siro stadium, as well as hospitality, ticketing and other marketing rights, the statement said.

Emirates has established a number of longstanding partnerships with top soccer clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid and Arsenal.

AC Milan also announced it plans to open a new office in Dubai as part of its efforts to further develop its commercial presence in the Middle East area where it says it has more than 2.5 million fans. — With inputs from Reuters