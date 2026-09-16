Abu Dhabi’s sovereing fund L’imad to raise stake in AD Ports Group to over 98.5%

L’imad, a sovereign investor of the Government of Abu Dhabi, will raise its stake in AD Ports to more than 98.5 per cent after it announced voluntary tender offer for the company.

The statutory window for the offer began on August 18, 2026, and closed on September 15, 2026. The bid was submitted through L’imad’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ).

L’imad said its shareholding in AD Ports Group will rise to more than 98.5 per cent from 75.4 per cent once the offer is settled, which must happen no later than October 9, 2026.

All conditions of the offer have been satisfied, barring customary notifications still to be submitted to the the Capital Market Authority and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Payment of consideration to AD Ports Group shareholders and the registration of shares in ADQ's name will also take place by October 9.

Part of a wider portfolio

AD Ports Group sits within L’imad’s Ports and Logistics platform alongside Etihad Rail and Aramex. Through these holdings, L’imad has been involved in developing a major industrial free zone in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad) with AD Ports Group, and in completing the region's first railroad network with Etihad Rail.

L’imad appointed Rothschild & Co. Middle East Limited as financial adviser for the tender offer. Emirates NBD Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank acted as joint-lead receiving banks, while Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank served as joint-lead managers. EFG Hermes UAE Limited was co-lead manager, International Securities was co-manager, and Allen Overy Shearman Sterling acted as legal adviser.

L’imad first flagged its intent to take full control of AD Ports Group on August 17, 2026, offering shareholders a 23 per cent premium to the last closing price with a voluntary cash bid. The Dh6.25-a-share offer represented a 25 per cent premium to the one-month volume-weighted average price and a 31 per cent premium to the three-month average. The announcement came shortly after AD Ports Group reported an 88 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit to Dh836 million, on the back of stronger maritime, shipping, free zone and logistics activity.