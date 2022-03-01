Abu Dhabi’s Response Plus enters FTSE Global Micro Cap Index

The company is founded by Hamed Ghavidel, a seasoned UAE real estate expert with a proven track record of over 20 years across luxury real estate development and project management.
Response Plus Holding, the UAE’s leading medical and healthcare services provider, has been included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index as the Abu Dhabi-based company eyes rapid expansion.
The ADX-listed firm also recorded a positive growth last year with net profit of Dh65.01 million and revenue hitting Dh299.6 million.
“Being on the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is the latest achievement in what has been an exceptional year for the company, highlighted by the strengthening of the company’s standing, evident in the recent Q4 financial results,” Major Tom Louis, CEO, Response Plus Holding, said.
The FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which includes 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments.
“The FTSE Global Equity Index listing will help us pursue our goal to expand and create awareness of our company while broadening our shareholder base and continue to focus on strategic businesses and partnerships across all verticals to drive future growth,” Louis said.
At the end of last year, Response Plus, a subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding, announced a net profit of Dh65.01 million up from Dh40.01 million in the first nine months. Revenue rose to Dh299.6 million by December 31, 2021, compared to Dh197.5 million in the first nine months.
“During the last quarter, we continued to focus on strategic businesses and partnerships across all verticals to drive future growth,” Louis noted.
The company through its healthcare services arm Response Plus Medical manages more than 260 onsite clinics in the UAE and operates 250 ambulances and helicopters. It is eyeing major expansion plans in the UAE, India and Saudi Arabia. It has made an investment in India-based API Holding, which is expected to go for public listing this month.
“We expect all our businesses to continue to outperform the market in 2022 given our strategic plans in place for expansions into Africa and India as well as strengthening our existing base in Saudi Arabia and Oman,” he said.
The company has inked new contracts with key clients such as National Petroleum Construction Company, United Arab Emirates University, Abu Dhabi Ports, Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi, Al Qana National Aquarium, Formula 1 Grand Prix Saudi Arabia, Saudi Telecom Company and SoundStorm.
“We hope to keep the momentum of growth with our confirmed contracts and businesses in the region and expansion plans that further pave the way for sustained future growth,” he said.
Recently, RPM also served as the exclusive medical support partner of the 18th Fifa Club World Cup hosted in Abu Dhabi.
