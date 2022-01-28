Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade totalled Dh190.2 billion in 11 months: SCAD

The value of foreign trade through Abu Dhabi’s ports in November 2021 amounted to over Dh20.35 billion compared to Dh16.83 billion during the same reporting period in 2020. — Wam

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade was distributed between imports worth Dh83.63 billion and non-oil exports worth over Dh71.17 billion.

By WAM Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 10:42 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 10:44 PM

The value of non-oil foreign trade passing through Abu Dhabi ports over 11 months in 2021 amounted to some Dh190.20 billion, recording an increase of 2.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, which saw a total of Dh184.93 billion, according to a report, titled, 'Non-Oil Foreign Merchandise Trade Through the Ports of Abu Dhabi', published by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi (SCAD) .

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade was distributed between imports worth Dh83.63 billion and non-oil exports worth over Dh71.17 billion, an increase of 5.4 per cent compared to the same period last year, in addition to re-exports valued at nearly Dh35.39 billion, an increase of 10 per cent compared to 2020.

The value of foreign trade through Abu Dhabi’s ports in November 2021 amounted to over Dh20.35 billion compared to Dh16.83 billion during the same reporting period in 2020, divided between imports worth Dh8.37 billion or 41.1 per cent of total trade, non-oil exports worth Dh7.79 billion or 38.3 per cent of total trade, and re-exports worth Dh4.18 billion or 20.6 per cent of total trade.

Saudi Arabia was Abu Dhabi’s leading non-oil merchandise trade partner in November 2021, when the value of their trade exchange was Dh4.87 billion, followed by the US with Dh1.46 billion, China with Dh1.15 billion, and Oman with Dh1.144 billion.

The value of non-oil merchandise trade going through customs in November 2021 was distributed between sea ports with Dh7.21 billion, airports with some Dh5.98 billion, and land ports with Dh7.14 billion.

The value of non-oil merchandise trade in November 2021 was distributed between the economic categories of industrial supplies worth Dh11.56 billion; production merchandise other than transportation equipment worth Dh2.71 billion; transport equipment, parts and accessories worth Dh2.49 billion; food and beverages worth Dh1.51 billion; consumer goods worth Dh1.96 billion; fuel and lubricants worth Dh88.8 million, and other goods worth Dh12.5 million. — Wam