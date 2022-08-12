Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade grows 12% to Dh124 billion in H1

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 9:22 PM

In a positive development of economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Abu Dhabi has registered a 12 per cent increase in non-oil foreign trade to Dh124 billion during the first half of this year.

According to Abu Dhabi Customs, in the first six months, exports increased 26 per cent to Dh49.47 billion, re-exports activities were up 6 per cent to Dh23.43 billion and imports rose 4 per cent to Dh51.47 billion.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General, General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi Customs, said: “Abu Dhabi Customs continues to walk steadily towards achieving its vision to be a world-class customs authority.”

Trading of pearls, gemstones, precious metals and their products surged 40 per cent to Dh17.24 billion. Trading of normal metals and their products increased by 22 per cent to Dh24.5 billion, and sound and image machinery and broadcasting equipment and their accessories witnessed 23 per cent growth to Dh17.9 billion.

Al Mansoori pointed out that investments in advanced technologies, focus on digital transformation and artificial intelligence has resulted in enhanced work efficiency and customer satisfaction, thereby making Abu Dhabi a destination for trade.

“Abu Dhabi Customs, within its competencies and plans, succeeded to develop proactive strategic services during the previous period that contributed effectively to the develop the customs work system through the land, sea and airports and facilitate customs inspections, which supported the completion of transactions in an expedite and proper manner. This has led to a positive effect on cooperation with strategic partners concerning the increase of the value of commercial exchanges and their growth during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021.”

Among Abu Dhabi’s trading partners, Saudi Arabia took the top spot. The trade with the Kingdom increased by 3 per cent to reach Dh28.6 billion.

Abu Dhabi’s next biggest trade volume was with Switzerland with a total value of Dh9.5 billion at a mammoth 260 per cent growth. It was followed by the US (Dh9.3 billion up 21 per cent), China (Dh5.95 billion up 9 per cent) and Kuwait (Dh5.8 billion up 13 per cent).

Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director-General of Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi, said, “Foreign trade statistics represent a major axis of the decision-making and policies due to the accurate data it provides that are used to set a detailed picture of the whole performance of the economy. In this context, the Statistics Centre, Abu Dhabi, looks forward to developing an advanced statistical system that consolidates continuous cooperation with statistical work partners from producers and users of statistical data to provide continuous support to decision policymakers in the emirate.”

