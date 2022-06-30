Abu Dhabi's manufacturing sector to hit Dh172 billion by 2031

Capital to invest Dh10 billion across six transformational programmes

Thu 30 Jun 2022

Abu Dhabi Government will invest Dh10 billion across six transformational programmes to more than double the size of Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector to Dh172 billion by 2031.

This will be done by increasing access to financing, enhancing ease of doing business, and attracting foreign direct investment, authorities have announced.

Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office on Thursday launched the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy to strengthen the emirate’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub.

The strategy, via the six programmes, will also create 13,600 skilled jobs, with a focus on Emirati talent, and boost Abu Dhabi’s trade with international markets, with a goal to increase Abu Dhabi’s non-oil exports by 143 per cent to Dh178.8 billion by 2031.

Multiple initiatives, including a new circular economy regulatory framework, as well as new green policies and incentives, will help continue Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a smart, circular economy, powered by an industrial sector that champions responsible production and consumption across waste management, parts supply, and manufacturing.

Commenting on the launch, which took place at Khalifa Industrial Free Zone (KIZAD), Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “In line with the UAE’s industrial strategy, Operation 300 billion, our roadmap will create the ideal environment for businesses to emerge and grow. It addresses our ever-growing productivity goals, helps secure future investor opportunities, safeguards our human capital and boosts job creation, and enables us to pre-empt evolving market conditions and shifting trends."

Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said: “Leveraging the full potential of innovative technologies across the UAE’s industrial landscape, while also be driving the development of a robust and diverse manufacturing sector, we will be able to realise the next stage of advancement for our national economy and elevate its position as a leading global industrial power."

The manufacturing industry’s ongoing evolution will be accelerated by the integration of advanced 4.0 technologies to spur growth, competitiveness and innovation.

The strategy’s initiatives will focus on seven targeted manufacturing sectors: chemicals, machinery, electrical power, electrical equipment, transportation, agri-foods, and pharmaceuticals.