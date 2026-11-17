Lunate, the Abu Dhabi-based global investment firm, has launched the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the GCC dedicated to humanoid robots, giving investors exposure to developers and their global supply chain.

The Boreas VettaFi Humanoid Robots UCITS ETF is expected to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on December 8, 2026, under the ticker Robots. It carries a total expense ratio of 0.49 per cent a year.

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The fund tracks the VettaFi Humanoid Robot Select Markets Net Total Return Index and will initially hold 41 companies from Asia, the United States and Europe. They span four parts of the value chain: semiconductors, robot parts, humanoid robot developers and software.

Index constituents are selected and weighted using relevance scores assigned by VettaFi’s research team, with input from a panel of leading AI and robotics experts.

The Boreas range is managed by Lunate, with product development and research support from Northwind, its exclusive consultant on thematic ETF strategy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Lunate has more than 300 employees and over $125 billion in assets under management, with a core focus on private markets.

Market outlook

Lunate said advances in AI, computing power and precision engineering are accelerating the evolution of humanoid robots, which could drive greater automation and productivity.

Annual shipments of humanoid robots are projected to rise 500-fold, from 20,000 in 2025 to 10 million in 2035, according to BofA’s March 2026 report. Morgan Stanley expects the industry to generate nearly $5 trillion in annual revenue by 2050.

Sherif Salem, partner and head of public markets at Lunate, said the launch expands the firm’s thematic offering as it seeks to deliver differentiated solutions for evolving investor objectives.

“Our fifth thematic offering on the ADX, complemented by 10 Shariah-compliant and 10 conventional ETFs spanning equity and fixed income, underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding our investment suite,” he said.

Geir Espeskog, CEO of Northwind, said the missing ingredient in robotics had been intelligence.

“AI is transforming the digital world; humanoid robotics brings it into the physical world. This is AI in motion,” he said.

He added that falling costs and ageing populations creating labour shortages could move adoption from factories and warehouses into hospitals and homes. “Rather than try to pick a single winner, the ETF aims to provide exposure to humanoid developers and the global supply chain that enables them,” he said.

Brian Coco, chief product officer of TMX VettaFi, said humanoid robotics represents the next evolution of automation, bringing together advances in AI, semiconductors, software and engineering.