Abu Dhabi’s life sciences ambitions rise as AMR becomes a global business risk

Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic life sciences hubs, propelled by a national vision that links innovation, resilience and long‑term healthcare sustainability. For Isabel Afonso, CEO of Arcera Life Sciences, the emirate’s momentum comes at a critical inflection point—just as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) shifts from a public health concern to a direct threat to economic and business stability.

For Arcera, headquartered in the UAE capital, the country is far more than a priority market. “The UAE is the home of Arcera,” Afonso says. “It combines strong healthcare ambition with an ability to translate strategy into action.” She points to We the UAE 2031, the national blueprint guiding innovation and future‑oriented health policy. “Healthcare resilience, innovation, and long‑term sustainability are national priorities,” she notes. “That creates an environment where life sciences companies can have meaningful, system‑level impact.”

Abu Dhabi, she adds, is now uniquely positioned in the global pharmaceutical landscape. “The city stands out because of its integrated, vision‑led ecosystem,” Afonso explains. “The Department of Health provides an agile regulatory environment, capable of approving clinical trials in as little as 28 days—an incredible competitive advantage.” Beyond regulation, she cites the emirate’s “pioneering role in health data,” through platforms like the HELM Cluster and the Emirati Genome Program, which she says “allow the development of precision medicine tailored to the region’s specific needs.”

But as the life sciences sector advances, a profound risk is gathering force.

“Antimicrobial resistance is no longer only a clinical concern; it is a systemic risk with direct economic and business implications,” Afonso stresses. She warns that resistant infections drive up treatment costs, extend hospital stays and reduce workforce productivity, creating pressure across entire economies. “Global estimates already show that AMR could result in significant economic loss,” she says. “For businesses, this translates into increased insurance costs, higher healthcare expenditure, and greater disruption during health crises.”

In fast‑growing, highly mobile regions like the Gulf, the impact can be even sharper. Afonso says AMR now challenges traditional pharmaceutical models, forcing companies to innovate while ensuring responsible use. “Developing new antibiotics is complex and costly,” she explains, “and must be balanced with stewardship to avoid misuse.”

Arcera’s approach, she says, is grounded in responsibility and partnership. “We are introducing next‑generation antibiotics responsibly and aligning with national stewardship programs such as the UAE National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance. Our aim is to protect patient outcomes while contributing to system stability and long‑term economic resilience.”

The company’s broader strategy also aligns closely with the UAE’s efforts to strengthen domestic capabilities. “By manufacturing more than 40% of our UAE portfolio locally, we reduce dependence on volatile global supply chains,” Afonso says. Arcera’s collaborations—including training local experts in health economics—are designed to support what she calls “a self‑sustaining ecosystem that balances innovation with long‑term responsibility.”

For Afonso, Abu Dhabi’s rise and the global AMR threat highlight the same imperative: resilient, evidence‑led healthcare systems. “Being headquartered in Abu Dhabi means operating from a base that prioritizes healthcare resilience, evidence‑led policy, and regional leadership,” she says. “It’s an environment designed not just to host life sciences companies, but to help them grow responsibly and contribute meaningfully to the future of global health.”