Abu Dhabi's IHC ramps up investment activity ahead of H1 earnings

Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company has expanded its global investment portfolio through a series of acquisitions, strategic investments and technology-focused deals as it prepares to announce its first-half 2026 financial results next month.

The investment company said it expects to report continued growth across its diversified portfolio when it releases its H1 2026 earnings in August, subject to the completion of financial reviews and board approval.

During the second quarter, IHC strengthened its international investment platform by acquiring a significant stake in Alpha Wave Global, an investment firm managing more than $35 billion in assets. The transaction gives IHC greater exposure to private equity, venture capital, private credit and growth technology investments.

The company also completed the acquisition of Pakistan's First Women Bank Limited, marking its entry into the country's banking sector through what it described as the first government-to-government bank privatisation in Pakistan.

IHC also said progress continued on its planned $1 billion investment in India's Sammaan Capital. Once completed, the transaction will make IHC a promoter of the non-banking financial company with the right to appoint a majority of its board.

Khaleej Times previously reported that the group has also begun executing its approved Dh5 billion share buyback programme, with an initial purchase valued at Dh1.8 billion completed during the quarter.

Across its portfolio, several subsidiaries announced major transactions during the quarter:

Alpha Dhabi signed a collaboration agreement with TA'ZIZ to explore investment opportunities worth around Dh36.7 billion ($10 billion) in chemicals production projects, supporting the UAE's industrial expansion plans.

Property developer Aldar acquired a residential rental portfolio in Dubai for Dh1.1 billion and an industrial logistics portfolio in KEZAD for Dh650 million from AD Ports Group. The company also reported more than Dh1 billion in sales following the launch of Al Ghadeer Gardens.

Investment platform 2PointZero exited its investment in TAQA while participating in the latest funding round of wearable health technology company WHOOP as part of its expansion into consumer health technology.

ePointZero agreed to acquire US-based Traverse Midstream Partners in a deal valued at $2.25 billion, expanding its exposure to North American natural gas infrastructure.

International Resources Holding (IRH) signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Mexico's Amigo LNG project. Separately, IRH Global Trading established a $500 million crude oil and refined products facility with Essar Energy Transition Fuels to expand its international trading operations.

IHC also highlighted its continued investment in artificial intelligence and advanced technology, increasing its exposure to companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, Cerebras and SpaceX.

The company said it also completed a Dh110 million DDSC transaction on ADI Chain, a move aimed at supporting the development of regulated digital financial infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

IHC’s Chief Executive Officer Syed Basar Shueb said the group's second-quarter activity reflected continued investment in sectors expected to drive long-term economic growth while supporting expansion across its operating businesses.

With a portfolio of more than 1,300 subsidiaries and investments, IHC said it remains focused on international expansion, active portfolio management and long-term value creation ahead of its H1 earnings announcement expected in August.