Abu Dhabi’s IHC announces new ownership structure, says ultimate owner unchanged

International Holding Company has announced a new ownership structure that places Fount Trust above Royal Group, while stressing that the ultimate beneficial owner of the Abu Dhabi-listed investment group remains unchanged.

The restructuring makes Fount Trust IHC’s ultimate parent, while Royal Group will continue to exist and operate. IHC said the new framework is designed to support long-term stewardship and continuity across generations.

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The company said the change will have no impact on its operations, strategy or business activities. IHC will continue to be governed by its Board of Directors and managed by its executive team under its existing corporate governance framework as a company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Ownership chain remains the same up to Royal Group

Pal Group of Companies remains IHC’s majority shareholder, while Royal Group continues to be the majority shareholder of Pal Group of Companies.

The change takes place above that level, with Royal Group now sitting under Fount Trust as its ultimate parent.

IHC stressed that the restructuring does not result in any change to its ultimate beneficial owner.

The company said an enduring ownership framework can provide continuity beyond the involvement of any individual, supporting patient investment, long-term partnerships and the development of capabilities over time.

Creating value over generations

Syed Basar Shueb CEO of IHC, said the group’s responsibility is to build an institution capable of creating value over generations.

“The establishment of Fount Trust provides a framework for long-term stewardship, while Royal Group continues to operate and fulfil its role within the ownership structure,” Shueb said.

He added that IHC’s Board and management remain focused on disciplined execution, the ability to adapt and invest, and building lasting value for shareholders.

IHC will also remain subject to the reporting, disclosure and corporate governance requirements applicable to companies listed on ADX.

IHC expands investment portfolio

The ownership announcement comes as IHC continues to expand its portfolio across technology and other high-growth sectors.

Earlier in September IHC agreed to acquire an 80 per cent stake in Marlan Holding, the parent company of UAE space firm Marlan Space, through its wholly owned subsidiary International Tech Group.

The acquisition gives IHC a platform in the growing space economy spanning satellite infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and emerging space technologies.

Marlan Space also founded and operates Orbitworks, a joint venture with US-based Loft Orbital that builds commercial satellites from its assembly, integration and testing facility in Kezad, Abu Dhabi.

The deal was part of a broader acquisition push by IHC during 2026. The group also entered Pakistan’s banking sector through a majority stake in First Women Bank Limited, acquired a 70 per cent stake in Peko Holdings, and increased its shareholding in Invictus Investment Company.

IHC has also been executing an approved Dh5 billion share buyback programmer, alongside subsidiary-level transactions across financial services, chemicals and other sectors.

Dh840 billion market value

Established in 1999, IHC has grown into the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world’s largest investment firms, according to the company.

It has a market capitalization of Dh840 billion ($229 billion) and more than 1,300 subsidiaries.

Its portfolio spans four main sectors is technology, infrastructure, financial services and consumer businesses.