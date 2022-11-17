Abu Dhabi's G42 Healthcare signs MoU with Asa Ren

Agreement to boost genomic sequencing, bioinformatics in Indonesia

Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:50 PM

G42 Healthcare – a leading Abu Dhabi based AI health-tech company, has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s health tech DNA company, Asa Ren Pte Ltd.

The MoU between G42 Healthcare and Asa Ren is aimed at developing and enhancing genomic sequencing, bioinformatics capabilities and digital health solutions to support the Indonesian government’s genomics initiatives and the digitalisation of the healthcare sector. The entities aim to develop a joint proposal to the Indonesian government to support and expand the electronic health passport, health data analysis, and genomic biobank.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare said: “G42 Healthcare is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation with world leaders in the healthcare sector. We have collaborated with global companies to offer impactful solutions across the healthcare value chain. Our partnership with Asa Ren will enable support of the national genomics initiatives and realise the shared vision of delivering comprehensive genome data, biological insights, and healthcare outcomes for personalized and preventive healthcare delivery in Indonesia.”

Aloysius Liang, CEO of Asa Ren, said: “Our partnership with G42 Healthcare will help to drive a transformation in Indonesia’s genomic industry and elevate the entire healthcare and biotech ecosystem to deliver long-term value with both G42 Healthcare and Asa Ren’s combined technologies and expertise.”

G42 Healthcare operates the Middle East region’s largest Omics Centre of Excellence which leverages advanced sequencing technologies for short and long reads, making it a partner of choice for governments, research institutes, hospitals, and omics centres. With its deep understanding of how to deliver at scale, from sample management to advanced analytics, this capability helps G42 Healthcare offer state-of-the-art genetic sequencing services across the disease spectrum – from acute to chronic to lifestyle.