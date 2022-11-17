Abu Dhabi's G42 Healthcare signs MoU with Asa Ren

UAE Ministry of Finance: Supply of services for natural persons serving as members of boards of directors will not be subject to VAT
VAT will still apply on the director services for legal persons serving as board members
G42 Healthcare – a leading Abu Dhabi based AI health-tech company, has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s health tech DNA company, Asa Ren Pte Ltd.
The MoU between G42 Healthcare and Asa Ren is aimed at developing and enhancing genomic sequencing, bioinformatics capabilities and digital health solutions to support the Indonesian government’s genomics initiatives and the digitalisation of the healthcare sector. The entities aim to develop a joint proposal to the Indonesian government to support and expand the electronic health passport, health data analysis, and genomic biobank.
Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare said: “G42 Healthcare is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation with world leaders in the healthcare sector. We have collaborated with global companies to offer impactful solutions across the healthcare value chain. Our partnership with Asa Ren will enable support of the national genomics initiatives and realise the shared vision of delivering comprehensive genome data, biological insights, and healthcare outcomes for personalized and preventive healthcare delivery in Indonesia.”
Aloysius Liang, CEO of Asa Ren, said: “Our partnership with G42 Healthcare will help to drive a transformation in Indonesia’s genomic industry and elevate the entire healthcare and biotech ecosystem to deliver long-term value with both G42 Healthcare and Asa Ren’s combined technologies and expertise.”
G42 Healthcare operates the Middle East region’s largest Omics Centre of Excellence which leverages advanced sequencing technologies for short and long reads, making it a partner of choice for governments, research institutes, hospitals, and omics centres. With its deep understanding of how to deliver at scale, from sample management to advanced analytics, this capability helps G42 Healthcare offer state-of-the-art genetic sequencing services across the disease spectrum – from acute to chronic to lifestyle.
VAT will still apply on the director services for legal persons serving as board members
Roadshow and meetings hosted in partnership with CCI France UAE, Paris Chamber of Commerce and Lyon Chamber of Commerce
Partnership is a strategic alliance that brings together leading players in the investment and real estate industries
Mubadala's acquisition supports the plan by the oil-rich emirate to establish the exchange that will allow companies to trade and finance carbon credits
The nation has made remarkable headway in the digital transformation of the financial sector with 95 per cent of the banking transactions going digital, and 90 per cent via smartphones
Rate hikes must be data-dependent, well communicated; G20 calls for “temporary and targeted” fiscal spending; Many currencies saw “increased volatility”: G20 statement; WTO warns of “real” risk of recession in some economies
UK consumer prices up 11.1 per cent, highest since 1981; Food and drink price inflation highest since 1977; Government energy bill support caps increase in CPI