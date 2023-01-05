Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways doubles flights to Bangkok to meet soaring demand

Double-daily flights to the Thai capital from March 2023 offers convenient connections and better timings

Bangkok city Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Etihad will fly twice daily to the Thai capital from March 26. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 3:44 PM

Etihad Airways is boosting its flights to Bangkok, Thailand by doubling its frequency.

From March 26, the airline will fly twice a day on the Abu Dhabi-Bangkok route, providing a total of 14 weekly nonstop services to Bangkok Airport.

The flights will offer business and economy class cabins.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “With our convenient morning departure from Abu Dhabi, our second Bangkok flight has optimised timings for those UAE residents wishing to have a break in Thailand. Moreover, the return departure from Bangkok allows for those Thai residents to arrive in Abu Dhabi in the morning to have a head-start in exploring what the city has to offer in terms of business and pleasure. It further reaffirms our commitment to bringing more guests to enjoy Abu Dhabi.”

Bangkok is a world-renowned destination in its own right as well as being the gateway to travel throughout Thailand and further across South East Asia for millions of visitors every year. The new frequency will make it even more convenient for people connecting to flights to and from Thailand through Etihad’s growing global route network.

Etihad Airways has just been rated third in the list of Top 20 safest airlines 2023 compiled by AirlineRatings, the highest placed carrier in the Middle East.

From March 26, Etihad’s daily flights for Bangkok will depart at 10.30am and 10.50pm, reaching Bangkok at 8pm and 8.20am the next day respectively. The return flights will depart Bangkok 2.25am and 8.15pm, reaching Abu Dhabi at 6.00am and 11.30pm respectively.