Abu Dhabi’s Edge expands cyber capabilities with secure communications solutions

EW&CT cluster, which includes entities SIGN4L and Beacon Red, has seen the addition of leading secure communications company, Digital14.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 7:25 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 7:28 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge Group has expanded the scope of its existing electronic warfare and intelligence capabilities to include secure communications under the electronic warfare and cyber technologies (EW&CT) cluster.

Mansour AlMulla, managing director and CEO of Edge, which is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, said: “We are delighted to strengthen Edge’s electronic warfare and cyber technologies cluster with innovative and complementary solutions that will greatly expand our cyber capabilities and allow us break into new markets in the defence and civilian sectors as a global leader in this domain.

Edge’s expanded cyber capabilities will ensure the Group brings global experience, world-leading systems and solutions, and field-proven technologies to help its customers operate effectively, securely, and decisively, ensuring they can defend their assets and operations against threats, monitor and gain intelligence on adversaries, ensure robust communications in battlefield and security realms, and recruit and upskill the personnel required to achieve operational success.

“We are redefining advanced technology synergies, creating valuable opportunities, and accelerating our business growth and offerings, while meeting the perpetual demand for superior cyber security solutions in the UAE and further afield.”

DIGITAL14 will provide secure communication solutions embedding quantum-resistant cryptography and other advanced technologies, centered on four core business units: networks, ultra-secure mobile devices, applications, and satellite communications. As a new entity within Edge, Digital14’s operating model has been aligned to meet the group’s overall strategic objectives.

As a UAE leader in the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, Edge continues the development of sovereign capabilities through efficient manufacturing processes for global export, and for the development of national capabilities, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, secure communications, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials.

Edge has initiated an ambitious talent upskilling and training programme across its operations, championed by the pioneering EDGE Learning and Innovation Factory in Abu Dhabi, a first of its kind Industry 4.0 advanced technology learning and demonstration facility in the region, which combines theory, technology, and practice under one roof to drive improvements, and inspire an innovative approach to transform future processes and products. — business@khaleejtimes.com