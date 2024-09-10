Abu Dhabi's AI sector booms with 41.3% annual surge in new companies

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 7:38 PM

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry registered over 400 AI companies in Abu Dhabi by the end of the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a rapid growth and increasing interest in AI and its applications in the emirate.

A recent study by the Abu Dhabi Chamber revealed that, on average, one AI company was established every two days in Abu Dhabi during the first half of 2024. This remarkable pace positioned AI as one of the fastest-growing sectors in new company formations, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to establishing itself as a global hub for innovation and AI.

Furthermore, approximately 90 AI companies were established in just six months, marking a substantial 41.3 per cent growth in the sector during H1 2024 compared to the previous year.

An earlier study published in February by the Chamber highlighted that the number of registered AI companies in the Emirate grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67 per cent between 2021 and 2023.

The new study highlighted that the rapid growth of AI companies in the emirate underscores the sector’s swift expansion locally and Abu Dhabi’s increasing attractiveness as a leading hub for technological innovation and business on both regional and global scales.

The study also revealed that commercial activities related to innovation and AI research and consultancies were the most prevalent among companies during the second quarter of 2024, accounting for 69 per cent of all activities. This indicates the growing interest from both the government and private sectors in advancing technology and promoting economic growth by focusing on high-level, value-added research and consulting services.

AI training activities ranked second, comprising 11 per cent, followed by the management and operation of AI robotic systems at 10 per cent. Wholesale trading of AI training accounted for 8 per cent, and retail of AI robots made up 2 per cent.