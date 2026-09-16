Abu Dhabi updates hotel classification manual with new categories, sustainability rules

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has launched an updated edition of its Abu Dhabi Hotel Classification Manual, introducing new classification categories, sustainability requirements and standards aimed at improving guest experience.

The latest edition expands hotel classification categories, aligns them more closely with international hospitality practices and standards, and introduces enhanced sustainability requirements.

DCT launched the updated manual during Arabian Travel Market on Wednesday. The update is expected to benefit hotel guests, operators and investors, DCT said. Guests will see more consistent hotel experiences, while hotels will have opportunities to differentiate their offerings through specialised classifications. Adjusted infrastructure requirements will also give investors greater flexibility, the department said.

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The manual also introduces seven new accolades recognising hotels for excellence in areas including Emirati Dhiyafa, Green Excellence, Wellness and Hospitality Innovation.

First introduced in 2007 and last updated in 2018, the manual sets measurable standards for hotel classification across areas including service quality, facilities management, health and safety, and sustainability.

The latest edition updates these criteria to reflect changes in global hospitality and raise benchmarks for guest experience, while supporting the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030.

DCT said the updated manual was developed following consultations with hospitality stakeholders across the emirate. A grace period has also been provided to hotels to allow for the implementation of the new standards.

The project is being led by DCT Abu Dhabi’s Licensing and Regulatory Compliance Department (LRCD), which is overseeing the rollout and implementation of the updated classification system.

LRCD will support hotels during the transition period and oversee the consistent application of the new standards across the emirate.