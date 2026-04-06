Abu Dhabi tourism surges to record high as Indian visitor numbers jump

Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector delivered a record-breaking performance in 2025, welcoming 26.6 million visitors across the emirate and reinforcing its emergence as one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing cultural and leisure destinations, with India leading the surge in international arrivals, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Strong hotel revenues, rising global air connectivity and expanding cultural infrastructure powered the growth, highlighting steady progress toward the emirate’s long-term Tourism Strategy 2030, which targets 39 million visitors annually and tens of billions of dirhams in sector contribution to GDP.

Hotel revenues climbed 19.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh9.1 billion, while the number of MICE delegates jumped 40 per cent to 2.2 million, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a global meetings and events hub. Attendance at culture and leisure events rose 20 per cent to 4.2 million, supported by an expanded calendar of international concerts, festivals and exhibitions.

“With a strong foundation of cultural engagement and robust tourism performance, Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a world-leading destination offering exceptional experiences,” said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.

India emerges as fastest-growing source market

India consolidated its position as Abu Dhabi’s largest inbound tourism market, with 436,124 hotel guests in 2025, representing a 22 per cent increase from the previous year.

The growth was driven by expanding air connectivity, including new routes by IndiGo and Air India Express, alongside rising leisure travel demand from middle-income families and high-net-worth visitors seeking premium cultural experiences and family tourism options.

Industry analysts say India’s rising outbound travel spending and strong diaspora links with the UAE are likely to sustain this momentum through the remainder of the decade.

Other key source markets included Russia (257,200 guests), the United Kingdom (250,906), China (248,494) and Saudi Arabia (200,652), reflecting Abu Dhabi’s increasingly diversified visitor base.

Overall international arrivals rose 10 per cent year-on-year, supported by an 11 per cent increase in inbound airline seat capacity and improved load factors reaching 89 per cent, signalling robust travel demand across markets.

Culture anchors destination appeal

Cultural tourism continued to play a central role in Abu Dhabi’s visitor growth strategy. More than 8.6 million people visited cultural sites and libraries across the emirate during the year.

The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi attracted 1.4 million visitors, while Qasr Al Hosn welcomed over 843,000 visitors, marking a 22 per cent increase year-on-year.

The continued expansion of the Saadiyat Cultural District — including projects such as Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi — is expected to further strengthen the emirate’s positioning as a global cultural capital and attract high-value international travellers.

Tourism experts say Abu Dhabi’s culture-led strategy differentiates it from regional competitors by combining heritage preservation with world-class museum infrastructure.

Hotel sector posts strong gains

Abu Dhabi welcomed 5.9 million hotel guests in 2025, alongside 338,000 visitors staying in holiday homes and glamping sites, pushing occupancy rates up to 81 per cent, one of the strongest performances in the region.

Average daily rates rose 19 per cent, while revenue per available room climbed 23 per cent, reflecting higher visitor spending and longer stays. The average length of stay increased to 2.9 nights, with European travellers staying even longer — up to four nights on average in several markets.

According to tourism analysts at CBRE, Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector continues to benefit from diversified demand across leisure, business and events segments, helping stabilise occupancy even during seasonal fluctuations.

Events and business tourism accelerate growth

The emirate hosted 6,600 MICE events in 2025, a 37 per cent increase from the previous year, reinforcing its status as a regional convention powerhouse.

Major gatherings such as IDEX, Make it in the Emirates and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week attracted hundreds of thousands of delegates and supported hotel occupancy throughout the year.

Meanwhile, marquee entertainment events — including sold-out concerts and sports tournaments — added further momentum to visitor flows across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

Al Ain alone recorded 473,100 hotel guests, up 9 per cent, while Al Dhafra welcomed 147,900 guests, with occupancy rising 19 per cent, highlighting the success of efforts to diversify tourism beyond the capital city.