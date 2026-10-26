Abu Dhabi to see new property project launch every 3 days as demand stays strong

Abu Dhabi is expected to see a new residential property project launch every three days over a 90-day period, with around 30 developments worth up to Dh45 billion preparing to enter the market, as demand for off-plan homes and resale properties remains strong.

According to Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, the upcoming launches could bring between Dh33 billion and Dh45 billion worth of new residential inventory to the market, giving buyers more options as competition among developers increases.

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The new supply comes as more than Dh40 billion worth of residential properties have found buyers since January, based on developer reports and the company’s analysis of property registry data.

Despite the growing number of launches, buyers are becoming more selective, focusing on location, quality, pricing and long-term value rather than the excitement surrounding new project announcements.

“What we are seeing in Abu Dhabi is not simply a large number of new projects coming to market. It is a sign of how quickly the market itself is maturing,” said Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate.

“With around 30 launches expected over the next 90 days, buyers will have more choice than ever and that changes the conversation,” he added.

Off-plan properties continue to dominate

Off-plan homes accounted for around 82 per cent of residential transactions between January and mid-September 2026, according to data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre and Metropolitan’s analysis.

At the same time, resale transactions rose approximately 34 per cent year-on-year, while off-plan resales nearly tripled.

Repeat-sale prices increased by around 20 per cent for apartments and 12 per cent for villas, suggesting that demand is extending beyond newly launched projects.

The company said buyers represented 116 nationalities, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal among international property investors.

Major projects attract billions in sales

Among the largest developments, Modon’s Hudayriyat Golf Estates recorded more than Dh13 billion in sales, followed by Ohana’s Manchester City Yas Residences Phase 1 at around Dh6 billion.

Aldar’s Talay, Talay Beach and Yas Riva Reserve developments recorded more than Dh5 billion, while Eagle Hills’ Ramhan Island accounted for around Dh2 billion.

Other major projects included ORA’s BAYN at Dh1.8 billion and Modon’s Tara Park at Dh1.4 billion.

More than 40 other launches, collectively worth around Dh14 billion, also contributed to market activity, according to Metropolitan.

Buyers become more selective

Ratskevich said Abu Dhabi’s property market is moving towards a phase where the quality of developments will play a greater role in determining their success.

“Abu Dhabi is increasingly becoming a product market. The projects that will perform are not necessarily those that sell out the fastest, but those that offer the right combination of location, quality, pricing, lifestyle and long-term value,” he said.

He added that demand is becoming more diversified and informed, with buyers increasingly assessing developers’ track records and the overall lifestyle offered by residential communities.

What to expect in 2027

Metropolitan expects competition among developers to increase as more projects enter the market, with phased launches and more gradual sales replacing the focus on selling out projects on launch day.

Buyers are also expected to favour integrated communities with schools, leisure facilities, transport connections and other amenities over individual residential towers.

Branded and serviced residences could become more widely available, while new financing options are expected to support demand from a broader range of buyers.

The company highlighted a framework introduced in September that allows eligible buyers who have paid 50 per cent of an off-plan property’s value to finance the remaining balance during construction.

It also pointed to Abu Dhabi’s 50 investment zones and major infrastructure developments, including Etihad Rail and new bridges, as factors expected to support future growth.

“In a market this active, not every project will win and that is a sign of health, not risk,” Ratskevich said.

“The buyers who do well in 2027 will be the ones who ask which product is right for them, not how fast it sold