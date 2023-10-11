Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange records 364% increase in ETF trading this year

Growth reinforces ADX’s position as a preferred destination for ETFs

By WAM Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 3:54 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 3:55 PM

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has recorded a significant increase in the value and volume of trading in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since the beginning of this year, making it the most active and liquid ETF market in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Based on data obtained by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) from ADX, the value of ETF trading on the exchange rose by 364.2 per cent to reach Dh4.507 billion as of yesterday’s session, compared to Dh971 million during the same period last year.

This strong activity and significant growth reinforces ADX’s position as a preferred destination and a major regional hub for ETFs, while supporting its ambitious goals of attracting and listing ETFs from global issuers. The exchange is also continuing its efforts to expand investment products, enhance its efficiency, and drive its sustainable growth.

The volume of trading in exchange-traded index funds (ETFs) on ADX rose by 405.8 per cent to reach 815.7 million units of funds since the beginning of this year and as of the end of yesterday’s session, compared to 161.2 million units during the same period in 2022. The number of transactions on exchange-traded index funds on ADX also rose by 284.2 per cent to reach 30,800 transactions since the beginning of this year, compared to 8025 transactions during the same period last year.

The increase in trading on these funds is supported by ADX’s advanced infrastructure and its strategy to continue to innovate, enhance and expand investment options and solutions, particularly after the exchange recently launched its new brand identity for the ETF market.

Under the new brand identity, the ETF platform will continue to provide investors with enhanced liquidity and boost ADX’s ability to innovate and provide world-class investment trading strategies, covering a variety of investment tools.

In June 2023, ADX listed units of the Chimera – Standard & Poor’s China Hong Kong Shariah ETF, which tracks the movement of Shariah-compliant Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In November 2023, it listed the Chimera FTSE Abu Dhabi 15 fund, which tracks the FADA 15 index. In August 2023, it listed an exchange-traded index fund that tracks the movement of Shariah-compliant stocks listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

In addition to these three funds, the platform includes Chimera Standard & Poor’s United States Shariah Value, Chimera Standard & Poor’s United States Shariah Growth, Chimera Standard & Poor’s Saudi Arabia Shariah, Chimera Standard & Poor’s Kuwait Shariah, Chimera Standard & Poor’s United Arab Emirates Shariah, and Chimera Standard & Poor’s United Arab Emirates Just, which allows UAE investors to invest easily and directly in markets such as America, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Turkiye.