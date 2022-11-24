Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists its eighth ETF

The emirate will increasing the number of ships and tankers carrying the UAE flag to 2,000 ships
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has launched its rebranded ADX exchange traded fund (ETF) market.
This step was taken after the introduction of an ETF tracking the FADX 15 – the exchange’s benchmark index launched in March 2022 – which listed on Wednesday.
The launch of ADX’s rebranded ETF platform was marked with a bell-ringing ceremony, coinciding with the listing of Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF (CHADX15) onto the ETF market, representing the eighth listed ETF on ADX. The CHADX15 will mimic the performance and track shares of the companies that make up the composition of the FADX 15 index. This will provide various possibilities for investors seeking access to an investment opportunity targeting long-term and high growth across a diversified basket of ADX stocks.
The rebranded ETF platform will continue to provide investors with enhanced liquidity and solidifies ADX’s ability to innovate and provide world-class investment trading strategies across a diversified set of investment vehicles. Trading in ETFs continues to rise and is supported by ADX’s market infrastructure and strategy to innovate, enhance and expand its investment offering.
With total traded value surpassing Dh1.5 billion, ADX’s ETF market represents the most liquid and active in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, offering investors a wide range of investment options, including Sharia-compliant and geographically diversified funds. ADX has witnessed strong year-to-date growth in the ETF market’s trading activity with around 12,500 trades of 243 million units, cementing its position as a majorhub for ETFs regionally as ADX continues to look further afield with plans to list ETFs from global issuers.
Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “Our ability to innovate and introduce an increasingly diversified set of investment opportunities continues to set us apart as a leading regional exchange. Similarly, the recent trading activity on the platform and the introduction of the CHADX15 cements ADX’s position as the regional hub and home for ETFs. Through the execution of our strategy, we will continue to grow our diversified pipeline of investment products, enhance market efficiency and drive sustainable growth.”
The emirate will increasing the number of ships and tankers carrying the UAE flag to 2,000 ships
Dubai is committed to forge strong partnerships with the world’s leading professional services companies
Fighting fire is a science. Being exacting during an emergency response approach is crucial – education and training can be the difference between success and disaster
New joint development agreement builds on Masdar-Turkmenistan MoU for development of renewable energy projects
The sukuk, which mature in five years, were sold at 155 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries, tightened from initial guidance of around 175bps over after demand topped $1.6 billion
The third quarter was also characterised by the rise of a new ransomware family called Black Basta
The world’s busiest airport for international passengers raises its forecast for this year by 1.5 million to 64.3 million after passenger traffic nearly tripled in the third quarter from the same period last year
Amid the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine, "growth has lost momentum, high inflation is proving persistent, confidence has weakened, and uncertainty is high," OECD said in its latest forecast.