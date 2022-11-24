Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists its eighth ETF

The launch of ADX’s rebranded ETF platform was marked with a bell-ringing ceremony, coinciding with the listing of Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 2:57 PM

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has launched its rebranded ADX exchange traded fund (ETF) market.

This step was taken after the introduction of an ETF tracking the FADX 15 – the exchange’s benchmark index launched in March 2022 – which listed on Wednesday.

The launch of ADX’s rebranded ETF platform was marked with a bell-ringing ceremony, coinciding with the listing of Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF (CHADX15) onto the ETF market, representing the eighth listed ETF on ADX. The CHADX15 will mimic the performance and track shares of the companies that make up the composition of the FADX 15 index. This will provide various possibilities for investors seeking access to an investment opportunity targeting long-term and high growth across a diversified basket of ADX stocks.

The rebranded ETF platform will continue to provide investors with enhanced liquidity and solidifies ADX’s ability to innovate and provide world-class investment trading strategies across a diversified set of investment vehicles. Trading in ETFs continues to rise and is supported by ADX’s market infrastructure and strategy to innovate, enhance and expand its investment offering.

With total traded value surpassing Dh1.5 billion, ADX’s ETF market represents the most liquid and active in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, offering investors a wide range of investment options, including Sharia-compliant and geographically diversified funds. ADX has witnessed strong year-to-date growth in the ETF market’s trading activity with around 12,500 trades of 243 million units, cementing its position as a majorhub for ETFs regionally as ADX continues to look further afield with plans to list ETFs from global issuers.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “Our ability to innovate and introduce an increasingly diversified set of investment opportunities continues to set us apart as a leading regional exchange. Similarly, the recent trading activity on the platform and the introduction of the CHADX15 cements ADX’s position as the regional hub and home for ETFs. Through the execution of our strategy, we will continue to grow our diversified pipeline of investment products, enhance market efficiency and drive sustainable growth.”