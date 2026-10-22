Abu Dhabi residential real estate deals top Dh21.5 billion in Q3

Abu Dhabi’s residential property market maintained its resilience in the third quarter of 2026, recording 6,085 transactions worth Dh21.5 billion, according to the latest Market in Minutes report from Savills Middle East.

The news comes as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global investment destination, supported by economic diversification, population growth, major infrastructure development and long-term development strategies. The emirate’s expanding business, tourism, cultural and lifestyle ecosystem is generating new demand for residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use real estate.

Residential properties accounted for approximately 83 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s total property sales value between January and September, generating Dh96.8 billion ($26.4 billion) in sales.

“Abu Dhabi’s residential market continues to demonstrate resilience, even as transaction volumes moderate from the levels recorded earlier this year. What we’re seeing is a shift towards higher-value purchases, particularly in the off-plan and luxury segments, where demand remains strong,” Rachael Kennerley, Director of Research at Savills Middle East, said. “Buyers are becoming increasingly selective, with greater emphasis on location, quality and long-term value. Abu Dhabi’s expanding lifestyle offering, infrastructure investment and growing international profile continue to support interest from both local and overseas buyers.”

Villa sales represented the largest share of residential property sales by value, reaching approximately Dh53.8 billion ($14.7 billion), equivalent to 55.6 percent of the residential total. Apartment sales amounted to around Dh43 billion ($11.7 billion), accounting for the remaining 44.4 percent, according to ADREC data.

On top of these, the total value of ongoing infrastructure and development projects managed by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) exceeds Dh200 billion ($54.5 billion) across more than 600 active projects. These projects, along with the multi-billion dollar mega projects announced by developers in recent months, will create massive opportunities for buyers and investors as well as contractors and suppliers, change the economic landscape of Abu Dhabi – the economic powerhouse of the Middle East.

The International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 will return to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 10 to 12, 2026, bringing together leading property developers, investors, financial institutions, real estate professionals and homebuyers for one of the UAE’s most prominent dedicated real estate sales exhibitions.

Arun Bose, organizer of Abu Dhabi’s largest property event, IREIS, said: “Abu Dhabi provides an ideal setting, with its strong economy, growing investor community and position as an international business and investment hub. At the same time, the exhibition reflects the diversity of opportunities available across the UAE. IREIS 2026 will bring developers, investors and buyers together under one roof to create new opportunities for sales, investment and strategic partnerships.

Leading property developers and other stakeholders are joining IREIS 2026, as investor confidence strengthens in UAE’s real estate. IREIS 2026 is going to host a series of interesting conversation under its busy conference agenda, supported by Conference Partner Knight Frank, which will focus on Proptech, Artificial Intelligence and innovation in real estate and construction.