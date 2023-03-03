Abu Dhabi records Dh77.6 billion in real estate transactions in 2022

Emirate’s real estate sector recorded 19,033 transactions during the year

The real estate market in Abu Dhabi saw significant growth and strong performance in 2022 compared to 2021. - KT file

By WAM Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 2:53 PM

Abu Dhabi’s real estate market recorded 19,033 transactions, reaching a total value of Dh77.6 billion in 2022, data from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) revealed on Friday.

The emirate’s real estate sector recorded 9,010 sales transactions worth Dh23.5 billion and 10,023 mortgage transactions worth Dh54.1 billion.

Yas Island topped the list with transactions worth Dh4.2 billion, with Al Reem Island coming in second place with transactions worth Dh3.4 billion. With Dh3.1 billion, Saadiyat Island came in third, while Al Shamkha came in fourth with Dh2.1 billion. Finally, Zayed City came in fifth with Dh1 billion.

The real estate market in Abu Dhabi saw significant growth and strong performance in 2022 compared to 2021. The value of real estate transactions rose by 8.5 per cent, while the number of transactions jumped by 27.2 per cent in the same period.

DMT has also announced seven new real estate investment areas in the emirate of Abu Dhabi for 2022. These investment areas have been chosen for their diversity in project offerings, unit designs and affordability, making them appealing to a wide range of investors with varying preferences. The recently announced investment zones constitute a significant expansion to the emirate’s total number of investment zones, reaching 25 by the end of 2022. These zones will be open to foreign investors, providing them with an extended range of investment opportunities. Due to their prime location, these investment zones offer a competitive edge, flexible markets, and outstanding infrastructure. Moreover, they provide a secure and stable environment that makes them ideal for those who seek to live, work, or invest in the region.

Dr. Adeeb Al Afifi, executive director of the real estate sector at DMT, said: “In 2022, the real estate market in Abu Dhabi has sustained positive outcomes and high growth rates, thanks to a range of government policies and measures. This has not only broadened investment options in the real estate market but has also increased transparency in this vital sector. As a result, investor confidence in the real estate market has strengthened, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the most attractive global destinations for real estate investment.”

Al Afifi added: “At the DMT, we are committed to investing in resources and devising necessary solutions to provide a sustainable, developed, and integrated infrastructure that meets the societal needs for facilities and services, while also enhancing the overall style and quality of life. Our focus is to establish and implement standardised procedures and laws, which are an extension of our leadership’s vision, and contribute to the growth of the real estate sector while enhancing economic growth in Abu Dhabi.”

The projects in the new real estate investment areas in Abu Dhabi:

Bloom Holding is developing several projects in Abu Dhabi. The first is the “Bloom Living” project in Zayed City, a modern and integrated residential complex offering numerous facilities and services. It includes over 4,500 housing units consisting of villas, townhouses, and apartments.

The first phase, “Cordoba,” was launched in March 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by the last quarter of 2024. The second phase, “Toledo,” has also been launched and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

In Al Shamkha in Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties launched the Al-Reeman 2 project in June 2019. The first phase of construction and development work is now 84 per cent complete, including internal road paving and structural work for substations. Construction work is ongoing, and a pumping station for irrigation water is being built.

The project’s first phase consisted of releasing 496 land plots. The second phase, which includes 1,111 villas with a wide range of designs and plans, has been launched. These villas are available to buyers of all nationalities and are expected to be delivered by the last quarter of 2025 as part of the project’s master plan.

In Al Bahia, Yas Hills is being developed as an upscale, multi-use global community and provides access to the facilities of Yas Island and transportation points to Abu Dhabi Airport, Dubai, and other emirates of the country.

For the Mina Zayed project, Aldar Properties has initiated the development of land plots spanning approximately 1.5 million square metres in the Mina Zayed area. This project offers a distinctive waterfront destination with a blend of residential, commercial, cultural, and tourist facilities.

The Barari Ain Al Faida project is situated in Al Ain city and is a distinguished project near Jebel Hafeet and the Green Mubazzarah. The project comprises over 3,000 plots, with green spaces occupying 60 per cent of the total area.

It also features water channels, gardens, advanced facilities, schools, medical care centres, mosques, and commercial centres. The project is located near the upcoming Avenue Mall project, which is scheduled to be built in the future.

The Gateway project, developed by Eshraq Investment Company in collaboration with “Northacre,” is a luxury residential project in the Sas Al Nakhl area. The project comprises spacious residential and commercial buildings and is located close to retail shopping centres, international hotels, and other amenities.

Finally, Al Reef Villas and Mirzab projects in the Al Samha area were launched at the end of 2014. Al Reef Villas project comprises a residential complex comprising 860 villas, special facilities, extensive green spaces, and well-developed infrastructure and road networks.

Al planning and building permits have been obtained for the Mirzab project. It comprises 19 residential buildings with a ground floor and three floors, providing 739 housing units of various sizes.