Abu Dhabi’s quality-of-life score rises as city designs infrastructure around residents

Abu Dhabi’s quality-of-life score has risen from 67 per cent to 84 per cent as the emirate steps up efforts to design infrastructure around residents’ daily experiences and strengthen connections within communities.

Speaking at a LivEx session in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said the emirate’s approach goes beyond building roads, bridges and other infrastructure, with greater emphasis on how projects affect people’s everyday lives.

“It is not about delivering only the projects. It is about making a difference and adding value,” Almazrouei said.

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He said DMT uses multiple channels to understand how residents experience the city, including online platforms, data analysis, community meetings and feedback collected during events.

The quality-of-life score, he said, stood at 67 per cent when the strategy was launched and has now reached 84 per cent.

Almazrouei said the figure indicated progress, but the department continued to look for ways to improve the experience of residents and visitors.

From bridges to cycling tracks

Recent infrastructure projects were cited as examples of how Abu Dhabi is seeking to make daily life easier.

A recently completed pair of bridges connecting Al Reem Island to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Highway has reduced travel time during peak hours by around 15 minutes, according to DMT. The project was designed to improve connectivity between the Al Reem and Saadiyat islands and the E12 highway.

Abu Dhabi has also expanded its cycling network from around 900 km to more than 2,000 km, with Almazrouei saying such developments were shaped by feedback and requirements from the community and other stakeholders.

The official said infrastructure should not be viewed simply as physical assets. He stressed that projects require collaboration between government entities, communities and other stakeholders.

He said the aim was to create a city that residents could be proud of and enjoy, while also making Abu Dhabi attractive to those considering living, working or investing in the emirate.

Technology to work behind the scenes

The session also examined how artificial intelligence can support city development without replacing human interaction.

Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of Siemens and a board member of several companies, said urban development had traditionally focused heavily on technological feasibility and financial viability, but cities increasingly needed to consider whether environments were desirable for people.

He said technology should largely work behind the scenes to make urban life more convenient.

AI could help predict traffic patterns, improve transport systems and manage energy use in buildings, he said. Autonomous vehicles could eventually reduce time spent in traffic, while intelligent building systems could adjust lighting and temperatures based on usage patterns.

Snabe also highlighted the concept of the “15-minute city”, where essential services and amenities are accessible within a short distance, saying such planning can help create stronger communities.

“The more we enable technology, the more we need to balance that,” he said.

Building cities people want to stay in

Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Masdar City, said the development had been designed to create an environment where people could live, work and build communities, rather than simply visit.

He highlighted the development’s parks, schools, businesses and residential areas as part of an ecosystem designed around everyday life.

Masdar City was established in 2006, when sustainable and green urban development was still an emerging concept, he said. Today, it has more than 200 companies and extensive public spaces.

Al Hosni said a city's success could also be reflected in whether residents and businesses choose to stay and whether people feel connected to the place.

He also pointed to private-sector partnerships as an important part of future development, noting that agreements signed in 2026 covered around 24 projects worth about Dh5 billion.

Planning for the next generation

Looking ahead, Almazrouei said Abu Dhabi was preparing its infrastructure for changes in mobility, technology, and how people use urban spaces.

This includes planning for emerging forms of transport and ensuring infrastructure can adapt to technologies such as autonomous mobility and artificial intelligence.

He said DMT was working to anticipate future needs rather than waiting for changes to happen.